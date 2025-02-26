This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Watford could potentially face a battle to hold on to midfielder Edo Kayembe in the summer transfer window.

Kayembe joined Watford from Belgian side Eupen in January 2022 during their time in the Premier League, and he has been a regular starter for the club over the last three years.

The 26-year-old has made 35 appearances in all competitions for the Hornets this season, and he scored his eighth goal of the campaign in his side's 2-0 win over local rivals Luton Town at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

Watford currently sit ninth in the Championship table, just three points from the play-off places, and Kayembe has played an important role in their promotion push, with head coach Tom Cleverley describing him as "an example for us day in day out on how to train, how to prepare and how to play" earlier in the season.

However, according to Africa Foot, Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Kayembe ahead of the summer window, while Ipswich Town are also believed to have previously expressed an interest in the midfielder, so the Hornets' resolve to keep hold of him could soon be tested.

Edo Kayembe's stats for Watford (as per Transfermarkt) Appearances 106 Goals 13 Assists 3 Stats correct as of 25th February 2025

Right time for Watford to sell and replace Edo Kayembe

When asked if the club should cash in on Kayembe in the summer amid interest from Palace and Ipswich, FLW's Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie said that while the midfielder has been a good servant to the Hornets, it may be the right time for him to move on.

"Edo Kayembe can be a very frustrating player to watch," Justin said.

"He's so left-footed, his right foot is really just there for standing on.

"However, he's been a good servant to Watford since he came in.

"I think his form has dropped off, certainly in the past couple of seasons, and this year there have been games where he's been absolutely anonymous.

"Do I think he'd be good enough to play in the Premier League? Maybe.

"I think Palace would be about his level.

"Would Watford fans be upset if he moved away? Maybe not.

"I think there comes a time when a player has been around long enough and a new challenge could be good for them, and this could be the case for Edo Kayembe.

"He's been decent for us since he came in, he chips in with the odd goal every now and then, sometimes quite crucial goals, and he's quite handy as a penalty taker.

"Should they cash in on him? Yes, I think the time has come to cash in on Edo Kayembe and explore other midfield options at Vicarage Road."

Watford could face Edo Kayembe dilemma amid Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town talk

It remains to be seen whether Palace or Ipswich will step up their interest in Kayembe by making a formal offer in the summer, but should either club table a bid, Watford would have a big decision to make.

Kayembe has come in for criticism from Hornets supporters at times this season due to his inconsistent performances, but Cleverley is clearly a big admirer of the midfielder, and he would likely be reluctant to lose him.

The DR Congo international may divide opinion at Vicarage Road, but he has been a reliable source of goals from midfield this season, and it could be tough for Watford to find a replacement of similar quality, so the club should think carefully before cashing in on him.