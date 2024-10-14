This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

There are likely to be better options for Watford to sign on a permanent transfer than Yasser Larouci.

That's according to Football League World's Watford fan pundit, Justin Beattie, who has cast doubt on the left-back's defensive abilities.

Larouci spent last season on loan at Sheffield United from French side Troyes, as the Blades were relegated from the Premier League.

The 23-year-old made just 13 appearances in all competitions for Chris Wilder's side, who did not take up their option to buy him in the summer transfer window.

Instead, Larouci joined Watford on another season-long loan, that again includes an option to buy, although Beattie is yet to be convinced they should do that.

Verdict issued on permanent Watford transfer for Yasser Larouci

Since making the move to Vicarage Road, Larouci has made ten appearances in all competitions for the Hornets.

During that time, he has started six games for Tom Cleverley's side, although he is yet to complete 90 minutes.

Yasser Larouci 2024/25 Championship stats for Watford - from SofaScore Appearances 8 Goals 0 Assists 1 Pass Success Rate 81% Interceptions per Game 0.4 Tackles per Game 0.4 Balls Recovered per Game 1.4 Clearances per Game 1.1 Duel Success Rate 34% As of 14th October 2024

While he has been impressed by what he has seen from the 23-year-old going forward, Beattie admits he has concerns about Larouci defensively.

As a result, he feels that at the minute, the club may be better suited exploring other potential signings, rather than taking up the option to buy the former Liverpool youth player.

When asked whether he would like the Hornets to make Larouci's move permanent based on what he has seen from the left-back so far, the Watford fan told Football League World: "Yasser Larouci seems to have impressed going forward, but not as a defender. We desperately need a left-back to be able to defend, which is why he's often substituted for Ken Sema.

"I don't think he's lit up Vicarage Road with his displays, so personally, I'm not sure we want to trigger the permanent option as there has to be better options out there, in having a left-sided defensive player that can both defend and go forward when needed."

On the whole, it has been an encouraging start to the season for Watford, who currently sit sixth in the Championship, with 16 points from nine league games.

Tom Cleverley's side return to action after the international break on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Kenilworth Road to face local rivals Luton Town.

For his part, Larouci will be entering the final year of his contract with parent club Troyes when his loan spell at Watford comes to an end next summer.

No need to make Larouci decision yet at Vicarage Road

Right now, there does not seem to be any need for Watford to rush into making a call over the long-term future of Larouci.

On the one hand, there is still plenty of time before his loan deal for the left-back to make an impact, where he may be able to convince the club he is worth keeping beyond the end of the season.

In the meantime, if he is unable to build on this seemingly underwhelming start to the campaign, there is at least time for the Hornets to identify other targets.

It would make little sense for the club to spend the money they would have to in order to make Larouci's move permanent, without first looking into whether it could be better spent elsewhere.

With that in mind, keeping their options open certainly seems to be the best course of action for those at Vicarage Road to take at this stage of the season.

As a result, Larouci may have to get used to there being some uncertainty hanging over the question of his long-term Watford future for the time being.