Watford to rival Southampton, Celtic and Crystal Palace for 57-cap international

Newly-promoted Watford may be about to add some more Premier League experience to their ranks as they are tracking Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady, as per The Mirror’s live transfer blog (27/05, 15:27pm).

The 29-year-old is set to depart Burnley at the end of his contract after a four-year stint at the Clarets, having joined for a club-record £13 million fee from Norwich City in 2017.

Due to injuries and at times being unfancied by Sean Dyche though, Brady never made more than 19 league appearances in a season for Burnley and his spot on the left-side of midfield has been taken by Dwight McNeil since the 2018-19 campaign.

He could be given a Premier League reprieve though by the Hornets, who are looking to add players with know-how in the top flight after returning at the first time of asking.

They’ve already been linked with Ashley Young and Brady would give them options at both left-back and left-wing, but they face competition for his signature.

Both Crystal Palace and Southampton are keeping a close eye on Brady, as are Scottish giants Celtic, who have been linked with the player for months.

The Verdict

I’m not entirely sure that Brady would fit in at Watford if I’m honest.

Considering he’s played on the left side of midfield in a 4-4-2 in recent years, he wouldn’t really fit into Xisco Munoz’s system where he likes his wingers to cut inside and make things happen.

Brady is more of a beat the man and get a cross in type of wide player, and he probably doesn’t have the pace to do what Xisco would want him to do.

He could potentially be converted into a left-back as the club need some competition for Adam Masina, but it would seem a bit like fitting a square peg into a round hole – I could see Brady at Celtic though or perhaps even dropping to a top Championship club.