Watford tipped to make Xisco Munoz decision as automatic promotion hopes hang by a thread

Xisco Munoz may only have ‘two or three more games’ to save his job as Watford head coach, according to Don Goodman.

The Spaniard was appointed as the Hornets’ boss in late December but has struggled to hit the ground running since taking charge.

Since then Watford have won just four of their eight games in the Championship while also being on a run of three matches without a victory at present.

More alarmingly, performances in those games have been less-than impressive with Goodman criticising the commitment of the players who are among the best paid in the EFL.

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Goodman said: “The number one requirement is to give everything that you have.

“I’m seeing players on incredible amounts of money for that level of football – players who are worth £20, £30, £40million on paper just not giving their all and that really leaves me feeling frustrated.

“We know what Watford are.

“That was the kind of performance that gets managers the sack so I’m telling you that he’s probably only got two or three more games, Xisco Munoz.

“He seems like a brilliant, lovely guy but if they keep performing like that then he’s not going to last long at a football club like Watford.

“Once you can forgive but twice is unforgivable and I’ll have a keen eye on their next game.”

The verdict

Something has to give with Watford right now.

The Hornets have dropped right out of automatic promotion contention with six points separating them from the top two – as well as having played a game more than their rivals.

The club need results and quickly if they’re to avoid potentially falling out of the top six and given their track record that could mean making a quick decision on Munoz’s future.