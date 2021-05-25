Watford tipped to join West Ham and Southampton in hunt for EFL star with 25 goal involvements

Watford are weighing up a potential move for Arnaut Danjuma, according to reports from Sky Sports.

The AFC Bournemouth star has enjoyed a wonderful season in the Championship after scoring 17 goals and creating eight more for his teammates in all competitions this term.

That tally included two in the play-off semi-finals against Brentford, however with Thomas Frank’s side coming out on top over the course of two legs it means that the 24-year-old looks set for another season in the Championship.

Given Danjuma’s impressive displays this term it’s no surprise that he’s attracting interest, with recent reports from The Sun also claiming that West Ham United and Southampton are keen on a move for the winger.

However Sky Sports have suggested that he could be a potential target for Watford boss Xisco Munoz as he looks to add flair and goals to his side ahead of their Premier League return.

With Bournemouth preparing for a second season in the second tier it could be difficult for them to keep hold of their better players, Arnaut Danjuma included.

However with no financial pressure on the club it means that they’re likely to command a substantial fee to even take a seat at the negotiating table for their prized asset.

The verdict

This would be a great move for Watford.

Arnaut Danjuma is a player who has lit of the Championship this season, proving himself as a player who is simply too good for the second tier.

Bournemouth will really struggle to keep hold of the 24-year-old after his performances this season, meaning that the Hornets will surely have to pay in excess of £25million to get a deal done.

Whether the Hornets will want to pay that much, however, remains to be seen.