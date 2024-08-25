Transfer deadline day signings are always a risk.

Many deals are done with haste in a rush to beat the clock, meaning the outcomes are often hit-and-miss.

However, Watford's 2007 addition of French midfield player Johan Cavalli is one that definitely didn't work out.

Stocky engine room operator Cavalli began his career at Lorient in his homeland, having spent four years in the youth setup of fellow French side Nantes.

Making his senior debut for the Brittany-based club in 2001, the midfielder made an immediate impact and was part of the Les Merlus squad that won the 2002 Coupe de France, coming off the bench in the 1-0 victory over SC Bastia at the Stade de France.

Johan Cavalli's career path, as per Transfermarkt Season(s) Club 2001–2003 FC Lorient 2003/04 US Créteil 2004/05 RCD Mallorca B 2005–2007 FC Istres 2006/07 Watford 2007/08 RAEC Mons 2008–2010 Nîmes Olympique 2010 - 2020 AC Ajaccio

Cavalli, an attacking player with an eye for goal, moved on to US Créteil in 2003, spending a productive season on the outskirts of Paris and scoring 14 goals in 51 games. That led to interest from Spain, where the diminutive play-maker would spend the following campaign with Real Mallorca's B side, though he struggled to settle and headed back to France in 2005, joining Istres.

Following a positive two years in the South of France, Premier League side Watford saw enough to bring the then 26-year-old to Vicarage Road on a free transfer as the 2007 January transfer window drew to a close.

It's fair to say Cavalli's time in Hertfordshire was wholly forgettable, however, as the Frenchman made just four appearances in total for Aidy Boothroyd's side, who were relegated in May, finishing rock bottom of the top-flight.

Cavalli deal symptomatic of a deadline day panic signing

Struggling sides often have a high turnover of players, as managers try to rectify previous recruitment errors with mid-season alterations.

This usually proves unsuccessful, however, as, when panic sets in, poor decisions are made more frequently. While Cavalli had performed well in French football, there was little to suggest he had what was needed to rejuvenate an ailing Premier League side deep in the relegation mire.

It was little surprise that the midfielder failed to make an impact, and it was quite predictable that Boothroyd's Watford side were destined to return to the Championship at the seasons' end.

There are endless transfers and moves that end similarly, as clubs look to beat the imposed deadline and add depth and quality they feel could make the difference.

Usually, it turns out that the clubs with the more structured recruitment have the more successful campaigns. Watford were the complete opposite 17 years ago, and Cavalli's signing proved a disaster, with the midfielder's contract cancelled by mutual consent after just seven, forgettable months.

While Cavalli's time in England was far from memorable, he's held in high regard for his achievements since with hometown club Ajaccio on the island of Corsica.

Upon his departure from the Hornets, the small in stature, yet technically gifted footballer spent a season with Mons and two with Nîmes Olympique, before returning home to Ajaccio, where he'd spend a hugely successful decade between 2010 and 2020, making just short of 300 appearances, mainly in Ligue 1 and Ligue 2,and scoring 33 times along the way. Cavalli was certainly a creative presence, too, laying on 58 assists for his teammates.

The midfielder, who wasn't afraid to compete physically, retired in 2020 after a 19-year career; one where he featured 10 times for the unofficial Corsican 'national' team, and the former Watford man is thought of as something of a local hero to many on the island off the mainland's south coast.