Watford are struggling quite a lot in the Championship thus far.

They made light work of Queens’ Park Rangers on the opening day and have only won once since.

Having lost three of their last four outings and conceding nine in the process, the Hornets find themselves in 20th.

Watford boss Valerien Ismael earned a new deal at Vicarage Road in spite of the poor form and so the powers that be clearly have faith in him.

One man that can certainly make the difference for the former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion manager, if given the opportunity, is striker Mileta Rajovic.

What does Mileta Rajovic bring to the table?

Mileta Rajovic was brought to England from Swedish side Kalmar FF in the summer.

He made his debut in the defeat to Blackburn Rovers and has totalled eight Championship appearances, five of which were starts.

The Danish international played the full 90 in the following four games, scoring a brace away at Coventry City before netting the first of two goals in a win over Birmingham City.

Only Vakoun Bayo has outscored Rajovic and the former has done so at a rate of a goal per 190 minutes, as opposed to the latter’s 153 minutes.

Rajovic has the best goals per 90 rate and has scored his three goals in comparison to 2.11 xG.

Looking at the recent outings under Ismael and he amassed a mere 19 minutes across the two games versus Sunderland and Cardiff City.

The 6ft 4 striker is only 24 and so still has room for growth and he also hit the ground running.

His instant impact was appreciated by the Vicarage Road faithful and he can definitely help them push further up the table. Rajovic isn’t scared to get shots off and he regularly has that eye for goal.

Bayo isn’t underperforming necessarily but as a team they are underperforming in the final third.

Their xG currently sits at 1.46 whilst Watford are only scoring 1.27 goals per 90- this doesn’t sound like a huge differential but it adds up across the campaign and they need that little bit extra going forward.

What other attacking options do Watford have?

As previously mentioned, Vakoun Bayo is Rajovic’s biggest competition for the striker spot.

Along with this duo, Brazilian Matheus Martins is the only other Watford player to have multiple goals to his name, scoring three in 11.

Martins operates off of the left and then the right has been occupied by both Tom Ince and Yaser Asprilla at times.

Neither has been able to make enough of an impact so a change of system to facilitate both Rajovic and Bayo could be the way forward.

Alternatively, 26-year-old Bayo has played out wide twice already this season so a more permanent position change could do the trick instead.

Goals from midfield, or a lack thereof, is holding Watford back in some ways with Tom Dele-Bashiru and Imran Louza having a single goal to each of their names.

The responsibility shouldn’t necessarily fall on Rajovic’s shoulders but he could be a difference maker regardless.