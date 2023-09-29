With Watford close to London, having a big railway station, as well as an overground and underground station, Vicarage Road must be one of the most convenient grounds to travel to in the country.

As a result, the away end at Vicarage Road is often packed out as a result, with the fixture proving a popular one with travelling supporters.

Of course, an away day is not necessarily always just about the football on display for 90 minutes, though.

Family and friends alike view away days as a day out, and as such, there is plenty of time to fill before and after a match.

It's the same for home supporters at Watford, too, who may want to head into town and meet with their friends prior to kick-off.

When it comes to football, one very popular pre-match activity is, of course, finding a pub and getting in a few drinks with your friends, family, or whoever you are attending the match with.

On an away day this can be more difficult to do, with some pubs only available to home supporters.

Fear not, though, as below, we have looked at some of the options in Watford for both home and away supporters.

Which are the best pubs for home supporters at Vicarage Road?

When it comes to pubs for home supporters and Vicarage Road, it would be negligent not to mention The Red Lion.

Situated directly opposite to the ground and on Vicarage Road, on a matchday, the place fills up further and further with home supporters the closer you get to kick-off.

In the sunnier months, there is an outdoor area for you to enjoy your pint, and they also show other matches live, meaning if you're heading to Vicarage Road for a 3PM kick-off, you can watch the earlier kick-off, be it Premier League or Championship, beforehand if you wish.

If you are in the town centre, according to various forums and websites, another popular and value-conscious venue is of course Wetherspoons.

'The Moon Under Water' is located on Watford High Street, a short walking distance from the stadium.

For home supporters, alcohol is of course also served inside Vicarage Road stadium, with the club encouraging fans to head in early to avoid congestion at the turnstiles in recent seasons.

One nice option inside the stadium is a bar inside the entrance to the Graham Taylor Stand.

What are the best pubs for away fans at Vicarage Road?

With it not being a designated home or away pub, one option for away supporters is also the Wetherspoons in Watford town centre.

The Moon Under Water features heavily on plenty of the ground guides we have looked at in terms of a good place to get an away pint.

As does another place, closer to Vicarage Road, which is the 'The Oddfellows' pub.

Situated on Fearnley Street, it was just around the corner from Vicarage Road. However, at the time of writing, it is temporarily closed.

We have included it, however, in the hope that it will soon re-open and be available to away supporters soon.

Unfortunately for away supporters at Vicarage Road, your drinking will have to be done outside of the stadium, with no alcohol served to away supporters inside the ground.