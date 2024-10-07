This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Things don’t seem to be getting much better at Luton Town at this moment in time, with the Hatters winning just two of their opening nine league matches of the season.

Defeat to Sheffield United last time out was already Town’s fifth loss of the season after relegation from the Premier League, with Rob Edwards failing to rediscover the magic formula that guided the side to success back in 22/23.

While the Kenilworth Road outfit continue to look over their shoulder rather than in front of them, there will continue to be speculation about Edwards’ future, regardless of his relationship with the Town faithful.

But Football League World’s resident Luton fan Finley Cannon is firmly of the belief that the 41-year-old still has time on his side as it stands, although things could be very different in a fortnight’s time.

Rob Edwards still has backing of the majority of Luton Town fans

Despite their recent form, Edwards will always be regarded as the man who made Luton Town dream again, after masterminding their Championship playoff victory back in 2023, as their fairytale story saw them return to the top flight.

Having been to the depths of non-league and back again, the former Watford boss has led the club brilliantly during his time at the helm, with a valiant Premier League display testament to the feel-good attitude he has built around the place following their promotion.

Despite results fading away, the remnants of that aura are still felt at Kenilworth Road, and Cannon believes that relationship between fanbase and manager is what is seeing Edwards given more time than most.

The Town fan said: “Everyone at Luton and Luton fans love Rob Edwards for everything he has done for the club, taking us up to the Premier League, and the way he has carried himself.

“The way he has acted in all situations during some properly serious experiences in charge of Luton, obviously from promotion to Tom Lockyer’s collapse - both the first and the second time.

“The way he handled everything has been nothing but respect, and it is clear to see that he is hugely popular at the club for that.

Luton Town opening nine Championship fixtures Luton Town 1-4 Burnley Portsmouth 0-0 Luton Town Preston North End 1-0 Luton Town Luton Town 1-2 Queens Park Rangers Millwall 0-1 Luton Town Luton Town 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday Plymouth Argyle 3-1 Luton Town Luton Town 2-2 Oxford United Sheffield United 2-0 Luton Town

“He is popular outside the club as well, there are not many managers that get the admiration from other fans that Edwards does, however, the way we have started the season and the way that we have played have not been what the fans and the club were expecting or hoping for.

“It is getting tough at the moment; the reaction to the loss to Sheffield United was pretty negative, although it wasn’t so much people calling for him to go, but people wanting him to change things and sort out the form which has just been terrible.”

Watford can have big part to play in Rob Edwards’ future

While there will still be hope of Luton being able to turn their fortunes around in the weeks to come, there will be nowhere to hide if the Hatters are turned over by their local rivals after they return from the International break.

Watford come to Town on Saturday 19th October, with Tom Cleverley’s side currently flying high in the second tier, and would love nothing more than to rub salt into the wounds of their wounded neighbours.

With tensions likely to be high, Cannon believes a negative result agains the Hornets could prove to be an obstacle too far for the Town boss, with the blood pressure likely to be through the roof if the visitors emerge with a win.

However, the inverse could also be true, with a derby day win the best thing to get things back on track for the season ahead, with nothing better than a win over the old foe to raise morale in camp.

He continued: “I think the big pressure is the next game; with Watford at home, it is going to be a huge atmosphere and a huge game, and losing that could really lose him a large section of support who desperately want to beat Watford.

“However, if he does win that game, I think not only does it turn round the mood and the fortune at the club, but it also gets back at some of the fans that may be swinging towards change.”