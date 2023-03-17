Watford will be looking to add more momentum towards their Championship play-off push this weekend when they welcome Wigan Athletic to Vicarage Road.

Chris Wilder's reign got off to a dismal start away at Loftus Road last weekend, being defeated 1-0 by QPR. However, the Hornets picked up a good 3-0 win over Birmingham City in midweek.

That will give Wilder and his players confidence ahead of this one, and with Wigan struggling towards the bottom of the division, it simply has to be three points that the Hornets are targeting.

With that said, let's take a look at the latest Hornets injury news ahead of the clash.

Latest injury news

Once again Chris Wilder was rather coy in his comments with regards to injuries this weekend.

It was confirmed, though, that the club are facing no fresh injury concerns following Tuesday night's victory over Birmingham.

One name certain to miss out, though, is Hamza Choudhury.

The Leicester City loanee will serve the second of a two-game suspension after reaching 10 yellow cards for the season at Loftus Road last weekend.

Elsewhere, Wilder confirmed that Ismaila Sarr, who missed Tuesday night's match with a hamstring issue, would be assessed ahead of Saturday's match.

The Hornets boss told the media ahead of the Wigan clash, via Watford club media: "There are the usual bumps and bruises you’d expect from a competitive game, but nothing serious that rules anybody out,”

“We’re keeping an eye on Sarr and we’ll see if we can get him back involved. More generally, the situation with every player is when they’re out of the team it’s their fight to get back in.

“The group is the most important thing, but there has to be a fight to get back into that team whoever you are or whatever club you’ve come from. There has to be genuine competition all around the football club that makes you better and stronger.

"I want to have difficult decisions to make.”'

Elsewhere, Wilder said that he hoped to have other absentees out on a short-term basis back in training over the international break ahead of Watford's clash with Luton.