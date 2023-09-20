Highlights Watford secured their first victory since the opening day of the season in their last match, giving them eight points from six games.

Watford will be looking to make it back to back wins on Wednesday night, when they host West Brom at Vicarage Road.

A 2-0 victory at home to Birmingham City on Saturday handed the Hornets their first victory since the opening day of the season last time out.

After a late red card for Blues left-back Lee Buchanan, stoppage time goals from Mileta Rajovic and Ryan Andrews, secured all three points for Valerien Ismael's side.

That result has left Watford with eight points from their opening six league games of the campaign, meaning they sit 12th in the Championship table, going into this midweek round of fixtures.

As a result, they will start Wednesday's clash with the Baggies level on points with their visitors, who were held to a goalless draw by Bristol City at Ashton Gate last time out.

This, therefore, looks as though it could be a tight encounter for Watford, as Ismael looks to get one over on his old club.

However, there are some injury concerns that the Hornets will have to deal with going into this game. That could give something for Ismael to think about when it comes to his selection process.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look at the latest Watford team news ahead of that clash with West Brom, right here.

Who is injured and who is available for Watford against West Brom?

One position that does look as though it will be a concern for Watford in this clash with the Baggies, is at left-back.

Ken Sema is apparently set for a short spell on the sidelines, with a muscle injury he picked up on international duty with Sweden earlier this month, expected to keep him out of action for a couple of weeks.

Meanwhile, another option in that position for the Hornets, Jamal Lewis, made his debut in that role following his summer move from Newcastle at the weekend.

But having played little football recently following a calf issue in pre-season, the Northern Ireland international is said to have reported stiffness and soreness in the wake of his first competitive appearance since the end of last season.

There is, however, some more encouraging news for Watford in attack ahead of this clash with Carlos Corberan's side.

Vakoun Bayo missed the win over Birmingham with a minor muscle issue, but is now once again in contention for selection for this clash with the Baggies.

Meanwhile, fellow striker Rhys Healey has returned to training after a calf problem, so he too could be in line to feature against West Brom, should Ismael need him to do so.

How important is this match for Watford and West Brom?

Given the size of the clubs and their recent history, both Watford and West Brom will no doubt have been targeting a push for promotion this season.

However, both have endured somewhat mixed starts to the campaign, currently sitting mid-table in the Championship standings.

As a result, both will no doubt want to get one over the other here in order to keep building momentum, while the fact Ismael is up against his former club should also provide further incentive.

This, therefore, looks as though it could be a fascinating match-up at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night.