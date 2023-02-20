Watford team news: The players set to miss West Brom match tonight

After seeing results elsewhere push them outside of the top six, Watford head into tonight’s Championship clash with fellow play-off chasers West Bromwich Albion knowing it’s a hugely important one.

The Hornets sit eighth and two points adrift of Millwall in sixth prior to kick off this evening, whereas West Brom themselves sit tenth, two points below Watford and therefore four from the play-off positions.

With Watford having endured somewhat of an injury crisis in recent times, the club have been boosted by the return of several players in recent weeks.

However, Monday night’s clash does come too soon for some absentees.

Watford players to miss West Brom clash

Tom Cleverley

The Watford captain came agonisingly close to a first start since August versus Burnley last Tuesday.

However, after feeling a ‘pop’ in his thigh in the warm up, the Hornets skipper is now set for roughly eight weeks out on the sidelines.

Craig Cathcart

The Northern Irishman is said to be making good progress in his recovery from a groin strain but is not in contention to feature versus West Brom this evening.

A return to training this week is the target.

Jeremy Ngakia

Continues to miss out after suffering a hamstring injury in training last month.

No date yet put on his return.

Joao Ferreira

The same can be said for Joao Ferreira who also misses out on tonight’s match with a hamstring injury.

The Portuguese full-back sustained the injury versus Middlesbrough recently.

Other absentees

Tom Dele-Bashiru – Ankle.

Samuel Kalu – Hamstring.

Edo Kayembe – Calf.

Francisco Sierralta – Metatarsal.

Dan Gosling – Achilles.

Elsewhere…

It is not all bad news for Watford, though.

Heading into the West Brom clash, Slaven Bilic said he now considers Ken Sema fit after his lengthy performance against Burnley last weekend.

Imran Louza could also be in contention for a start, having appeared as a substitute in the club’s last two matches.