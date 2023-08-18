Watford have started the season well under new head coach, Valerien Ismael. They will be looking to continue their unbeaten Championship streak ahead of Saturday's Stoke City contest.

An opening day rout of relegation favourites Queens Park Rangers, saw the Hornets immediately climb to the top of the second-tier table.

They took no time to get going, as Tom Dele-Bashiru opened the scoring within 60 seconds. Ismael’s side then added three more before the interval, with Imran Louza, Matheus Martins and Vakoun Issouf Bayo starting their seasons in style.

They took the momentum created at Vicarage Road to Stevenage, however, were defeated by the League One outfit on penalties, following a one-all draw.

Another even contest beckoned last weekend, as Plymouth traveled to Hertfordshire. The newly promoted side managed to shut the Hornets out and take a point back to Home Park.

Tomorrow, they travel to the Potteries, looking to extend their unbeaten league run to three, but which players look set to miss out on a place in the starting XI against Stoke?

Jeremy Ngakia

Ismael has hinted that Jeremy Ngakia may be omitted from the starting XI on Saturday.

During his pre-match press conference, the Hornets’ boss stated: “He [Ngakia] is still fighting with his ankle but trained yesterday with the team.

“We need the player to be 100%; we are not in a situation where we have to take any risks. We are early in the season, so will address Jeremy after training today [Friday].”

He joined Watford on a free transfer from West Ham United in August 2020, and has played 61 times in yellow and black.

The 22-year-old was named in the starting XI on just ten occasions last term and failed to register either a goal or an assist.

However, he was chosen for the club’s curtain-raiser against QPR, and swiftly eclipsed last season’s output. The full-back registered an assist, after delivering to Louza.

He then started again in the Carabao Cup first round tie at the Lamex Stadium but had his time on the pitch cut short. Ngakia was withdrawn after just 34 minutes and replaced by Ryan Andrews.

The 18-year-old deputised well against Plymouth, making a tackle and three successful interceptions.

Ken Sema

The 29-year-old Swede could be replaced for Saturday’s visit to the Bet365 Stadium.

Sema signed for Watford in July 2018, and was loaned out to Udinese the following year. Since returning, the winger has featured in 101 league matches for the Hornets and struck nine times.

He has started all three games this campaign and notched his first assist on the opening day. However, a lackluster performance against Stevenage, followed by a quiet opening 45 against Plymouth saw Sema one of four players replaced after 56 minutes, as Ismael looked to break the deadlock.

The lack of goals last weekend could see any one of the front three replaced, but Sema looks the most likely. The best candidate to replace him would be young Colombian winger Yaser Asprilla, who is entering his second year in Hertfordshire.