Watford team news: The players set to miss Sheffield United match on Saturday

Watford head to Bramall Lane to lock horns with Sheffield United in the Championship this weekend.

Slaven Bilic’s side are firmly in the hunt for a place in the Championship’s play-offs this season and their chances of finishing in the top-six were boosted by a 3-2 win over West Brom last weekend, where quality in the final third was a deciding factor.

This weekend is a trip to South Yorkshire to face a Sheffield United side sitting second in the table.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side, though, have lost back-to-back games against Middlesbrough and Millwall, two of the clubs currently sitting ahead of Watford in the top-six.

Whilst a trip to Bramall Lane is far from straightforward for Watford, they can be confident about adding to Heckingbottom’s recent woes.

Watford team news v Sheffield United

That’s despite quite a chunky list of absentees at Watford.

Hassane Kamara is the latest player to be added to the list of absentees with a hamstring injury, whilst there’s better news on Craig Cathcart who has been able to return to training following a groin strain. There’s a chance that this fixture comes too early for Cathcart, yet Imran Louza will be included in Bilic’s squad, as per Andrew French.

Kamara will miss tomorrow as expected. Cathcart has resumed training, tomorrow may be too soon. No problem with Louza: just being cautious, in squad for tomorrow. I was only journalist at press conf today! Stories later this afternoon #watfordfc — Andrew French (@androofrench) February 24, 2023

There are plenty of other absentees, though, including Tom Cleverley. He’s facing another period on the sidelines with a thigh injury.

Prior to the West Brom game, it was also confirmed that Jeremy Ngakia continues to make progress after a hamstring injury.

Joao Ferreira is out alongside Tom Dele-Bashiru, Samuel Kalu and Edo Kayembe.

Francisco Sierralta is recovering from surgery, whilst Dan Gosling is in rehab following his Achilles injury, rounding off the update Watford provided ahead of their clash with West Brom.

Quiz: Are these 20 Watford facts real or fake?

1 of 20 Daniel Bachmann has played for Bury True False

Despite the obvious blow of having so much talent on the sidelines, Watford’s squad is still littered with quality, particularly in the final third.

Ismaila Sarr and Ken Sema (x2) were the difference against West Brom on Monday, whilst there is still Joao Pedro and Keinan Davis to consider in a 9-10 axis.

On the opening day of the season Watford beat Sheffield United 1-0 thanks to Pedro’s goal.