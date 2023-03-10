Watford team news: The players set to miss QPR match

It has been yet another busy week at the revolving door at Watford with Chris Wilder entering the building in place of Slaven Bilic.

This is the second season in a row where the Hornets have played under, at least, three different managers, the first was not a success and the club are now looking to Wilder to salvage this campaign.

Watford do have a favourable first outing under their new boss in travelling to West London to take on a Queens Park Rangers side who are 12 games without a win in the Championship.

The Hornets when onsong have been very difficult to live with at this level in both 2020/21 and this season, however those occurrences have been few and far between this time around meaning they have an uphill task to bulldoze their way into the play-off places.

Here, we have taken a look at the Watford players set to miss the Rs clash…

Francisco Sierralta

The Chilean has been at the heart of defence during some of Watford’s best patches in the last few seasons and will return before the end of the campaign, but is not available for the trip to Loftus Road.

Dan Gosling

Gosling has been out of action since mid-November after showing his versatility in the opening few months of the campaign.

Midfield has been a real problem area over the course of the season.

Edo Kayembe

Kayembe has struggled to convince many that he should be a regular starter and has been ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.

Hassane Kamara

Kamara is out injured at the moment, but could well be an important player for Chris Wilder if he does deploy his previously favoured three at the back system.

Joao Ferreira

Ferreira has been missing since the end of January after arriving from Benfica B.

Kortney Hause

This has been a terrible loan move from Aston Villa for Hause who has not been seen in a matchday squad since late October.

Tom Cleverley

Cleverley came back after a long injury lay-off in mid-February and picked up another injury straight away.

He will not feature at Loftus Road.

Tom Dele-Bashiru

Dele-Bashiru’s season is also over through injury, the 23-year-old will be hoping to return in pre-season.