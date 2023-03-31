Watford FC travel to Kenilworth Road tomorrow for a crunch clash with Luton Town.

The game sees two bitter rivals going up against each other, with more riding on the game than just points and bragging rights.

Luton sit fourth in the Championship table and are flying under Rob Edwards, whilst Watford are down in 10th and six points adrift of the play-off places. Chris Wilder will know it's vital that his side hit the ground running after the March international break if they are to break back into the top-six before the season's end.

Early Watford team news v Luton

Wilder has a couple of decisions to make with regards to the involvement of Ismaila Sarr and Hassane Kamara heading into the game at Luton.

Sarr hasn't featured since March 11th owing to a hamstring injury and Kamara missed March's entire schedule, his last involvement coming against Burnley on February 14th.

On Sarr, Wilder commented via the Watford Observer: "He’s trained the last couple of days fully. He stepped up his rehab, was back out on the grass on Tuesday and should be available."

Discussing Kamara, Wilder added: "Kamara has also stepped up his rehab – the key thing is not to break these lads."

Despite positive news, Wilder also revealed he'd be taking no risks with a lot of football to play during the run-in: "We aren’t at the last two games of the season where you can take big risks because there are no more games to play.

"I’m not a risk taker when we still have eight games to go. If we had players on the verge of fitness and we only had two games left, I might view it slightly differently."

Some of Watford's other absentees, Ismael Kone might not be available given he only returned from international duty on Friday.

Tom Cleverley, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Samuel Kalu and Edo Kayembe are the long-term absentees within Wilder's squad and not expected to be available for the trip to Luton.

Luton v Watford last time out

Earlier this season, in the reverse fixture, Watford beat Luton 4-0 with a convincing performance at Vicarage Road. At that point Slaven Bilic was the Hornets boss, whilst Nathan Jones was in-charge of Luton.

The last meeting between the pair at Kenilworth Road was in April 2021, when James Collins' second-half penalty won the game 1-0.