Despite what feels like very poor recent form, Watford's 2-0 win over Bristol City on Saturday afternoon kept their play-off hopes alive.

Indeed, the three points at Vicarage Road took the club within three points of the top six, only for Blackburn to extend that to four later that evening.

Nevertheless, four points, whilst a big and unlikely deficit to overcome, is not an impossible one, and Watford must simply take it game by game and see what happens.

If they are to have any chance, they will surely need to win four our of their remaining four, starting with Cardiff City at Vicarage Road tomorrow night.

With that said, let's take a look at latest Watford team news currently available.

What is the latest Watford team news ahead of the Cardiff City match?

After boss Chris Wilder spoke to the media ahead of the game, it seems that the club's injury situation, whilst having a few differences, is not wholly different to the weekend's clash versus Bristol City.

Young left-back James Morris, however, will miss out after picking up a foot injury whilst playing for the club's under-21 side last night.

Another player who almost certainly looks set to miss out is Britt Assombalonga.

The forward pulled up with what looked like a hamstring injury away at Coventry on Easter Monday, and although Wilder revealed that it wasn't as bad an injury as first feared, it still feels as though this match comes around too soon.

Chris Wilder is only on a short-term deal at Vicarage Road until the end of the season.

Wilder, too, at the weekend, revealed that Joao Ferreira was facing a late fitness test along with Jeremy Ngakia.

Ngakia made the squad, and Ferreira didn't, so it is likely the latter will be in the same situation again in terms of facing a late fitness test.

Elsewhere, there is more positive news, though.

Central defender Francisco Sierralta got through an hour for the under-21 side unscathed, and continues to build up his fitness.

Longer-term absentees, such as the likes of Tom Cleverley and Samuel Kalu, also continue to miss out, though.

What happened the last time Watford played Cardiff?

The two Championship sides last met in November at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Despite being the away side, Watford managed to take all three points, though, scoring a 2-1 victory over the Bluebirds.

Defender Cedric Kipre had given the hosts the lead on that cold November night, before goals from first Francisco Sierralta, and later Ismaila Sarr, secured all three points for the Hornets.

No doubt Watford will be hoping for a similar result tomorrow evening.