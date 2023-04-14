One man who definitely looks set to be present for Watford against Bristol City this weekend is Chris Wilder, following reports that his job was in danger.

The Hornets have confirmed that the ex-Sheffield United boss will remain in charge of the team for the remainder of the campaign as originally agreed, putting to bed further speculation and allowing the team to devote their focus to on-field matters.

Their 2-2 draw against Coventry City on Monday was a positive result, but they will be gutted to have lost a 2-0 lead against Mark Robins' men and will be looking to redeem themselves tomorrow against Nigel Pearson's team.

Currently in 12th place and six points adrift of the play-offs, it's now or never for the Hornets who will need to be pretty much perfect between now and the end of this term if they want to achieve their aim of winning promotion.

They have the home advantage over the Robins this weekend - but that may not count for much if they don't play well.

The hosts also have some players unavailable which won't help in their quest to win - and we take a look at those who won't be on the pitch for them tomorrow.

Fresh injury blow as Britt Assombalonga ruled out

On Saturday, Wilder revealed that Britt Assombalonga had suffered a hamstring injury after being forced off in the first half against Coventry, a setback that will probably rule him out for the remainder of the campaign.

Providing an update, the Hornets' boss said: "It’s a disappointment for Britt because he has been great in training and knocking on the door.

"Keinan Davis didn’t make it, so it was disappointing to lose Britt early on. He has been great with his attitude.

"[It is a] hamstring [injury] – I should imagine that’s it for the season for him."

Other Watford absentees

Tom Cleverley, Francisco Sierralta, Tom Dele-Bashiru, Edo Kayembe, Kourtney Hause and Dan Gosling are the other players who look set to be missing for Wilder's men, with Hause already returning to parent club Aston Villa following a very unsuccessful spell at Vicarage Road.

This lengthy injury list has been a factor in their struggles this season and in the absence of Assombalonga, they will be hoping to have Keinan Davis back as quickly as possible.

Maduka Okoye also appears to be injured, having not even made the squad for the game against the Sky Blues with Ben Hamer taking the number-one spot instead.

What side could Chris Wilder put out?

Wilder certainly wasn't messing about at the Coventry Building Society Arena, making six changes and giving young Ryan Andrews the opportunity to impress.

Daniel Bachmann returns from his suspension so he could return between the sticks, with Hassane Kamara, Wesley Hoedt, Ryan Porteous and Andrews in front of the Austrian.

You also feel both Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr will be in the starting lineup as the Hornets' two best players when both are in top form. Imran Louza may also start after scoring in the Midlands, though it remains to be seen whether Yaser Asprilla, Ismael Kone and/or Ken Sema come back into the starting lineup.

And with Assombalonga set to be out, Henrique Araujo will be hoping to be in the first 11.