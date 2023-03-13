Watford team news: The players set to miss Birmingham match

Watford’s Tuesday night Championship clash against Birmingham City could prove to be somewhat of a defining fixture.

Following Slaven Bilic’s dismissal and Chris Wilder’s arrival last week, the Hornets put in yet another lacklustre display away at QPR on Saturday afternoon.

Consequently, Watford lost their clash with the R’s 1-0, with Sunderland’s victory over Norwich City on Sunday afternoon now seeing the club slip to 11th in the league standings.

Six points now separate Chris Wilder’s side and a place in the top six, and with two home games coming up on Tuesday and Saturday, you feel they need to take maximum points if they are going to have any chance of competing for a place at Wembley and promotion to the Premier League come the end of the season.

With that said, it’s a crucial match tomorrow night with Watford old boys Troy Deeney and John Eustace returning to Vicarage Road as captain and manager of the opposition.

Latest team news

Ahead of the clash, Chris Wilder has revealed some but not all of Watford’s team news.

Aside from those out long-term, one player certain to miss out on Tuesday night after being available for selection on Saturday is Hamza Choudhury.

The midfielder picked up a yellow card on Saturday taking his tally for the campaign to 10, seeing him suspended for the next two league matches.

It is hoped, though, that Ismaila Sarr will be available for the match.

Chris Wilder revealed today that he felt his hamstring on Saturday afternoon when subbed off, but it is said to be nothing major and he is set to be assessed ahead of the match.

There could be further players set to miss out, though, and potential changes afoot.

Indeed, Wilder told the media, via The Athletic: “There are a couple of players who took whacks, it’s a physical game, so there might be a couple of changes tactically and in terms of form as well. I’m still quickly learning about the players as well.”