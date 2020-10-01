Watford targeting move for European defender

Watford are targeting a move for AS Monaco defender Antonio Barreca according to a recent report from Tuttomercato.

Barreca has struggled for consistent game time with the French side, and it seems as though he could be on the move before the summer transfer window closes in October.

He has made nine appearances for the AS Monaco first-team, since signing for the club back in 2018 from Italian side Torino.

If he was to move to Watford, it wouldn’t be his first spell in English football either, with Barreca making one appearance in a forgetful loan spell with Newcastle United in the 2018/19 season.

The left-back spent last year’s campaign on loan with Italian team Genoa, and made 19 appearances for them, as they finished 17th in the Serie A table.

Watford already have some strong options available to them in defence this season, but they’re seemingly keen to add depth to those options this term.

The Hornets are currently sat fifth in the Championship table, and will be looking to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking this season.

They take on Reading in their next match, in what is certain to be a tricky test against a side that are yet to drop points in this year’s league campaign.

The Verdict:

Do they really need another defender?

Watford already have a number of options available to them in defence this season, and I don’t think they need to be looking at a move for another one before the summer transfer window closes.

I’d be looking at moving players on if anything for the Hornets, as they have far too big of a squad to keep all of the players content with their game time this term.

Barreca would be a solid signing for most Championship teams, but I just don’t think he’d get the game time he wants at Vicarage Road.