Watford targeting deal for 35-year-old free agent

Watford are interested in signing free-agent midfielder Carlos Sanchez, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has reported.

Sanchez has been without a club since the end of last season, when he left West Ham having made just 18 appearances in all competitions during a two-year spell with the Hammers.

Now however, it seems as though Sanchez could be about to be handed the opportunity to makes his return to English football in the not too distant future.

According to Nixon’s latest update, Watford are looking into a deal that would see them bring the 35-year-old to Vicarage Road, with what he describes as “surprise interest” in the midfielder from the Hornets.

Following their 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth at the weekend, Watford currently sit third in the Championship table, three points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

As well as West Ham, Sanchez has also represented the likes of Aston Villa, Fiorentina and Espanyol during his playing career.

The Verdict

I’m not so sure this is a move that Watford need to be making.

When you look at the options they already have in midfield, you do wonder exactly where Sanchez might fit into their system, and whether they even need to add in that position.

Indeed, having been out of the game for quite some time now, you do wonder how long it might take him to get back up to match fitness, particularly given that at 35-years-old, the Colombian is approaching the latter stages of his career.

As a result, with just a few months remaining in the campaign, it could be hard for Sanchez to make much of an impact on Watford’s push for promotion, meaning this may not be a move they really need to make.