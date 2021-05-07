Watford talisman Troy Deeney delivers exciting transfer verdict as race to sign Inter Milan star heats up

Troy Deeney believes that a move for Ashley Young would be ‘great’ for Watford.

Football League World exclusively revealed that a move to the Hornets could be on the cards, before Fabrizio Romano revealed earlier this week that the Hornets had opened discussions regarding a summer move for the 35-year-old.

Young is coming to the end of his contract at Inter Milan, and while the Italian champion may be open to keeping him, the prospect of a move back to boyhood club Watford would certainly be appealing.

One man who would love the winger to return to Vicarage Road is club talisman Troy Deeney who believes that Young would be an ideal fit for what the club are looking to achieve this term.

Speaking to the Watford Observer, Deeney said: “We need a mixture and you would obviously like to get some Premier League experience in there.

“I’m pretty much like everybody else, I’m completely out of the loop, but you see these things like Youngy being mentioned, that’d be great. He has experience, plus he knows what the club’s about.

“I think the key thing is, you can turn into mercenaries if you’re thinking you need a certain player or name that might not necessarily fit in with the group.

“And I think the way the back end of the season has developed, it’s been a real group effort. From players like myself, not playing, cheerleading on the side, to lads coming in and out, to lads who started.

“It’s been a real team effort and I think that’s going to be huge next season and we can’t afford egos and we can’t afford to cater to the egos, because as you know, the Premier League will tear you up.”

The verdict

There’s no doubt that this would be an exciting move for Watford.

Ashley Young has proven this season that he still has the quality to perform at the highest level and that would be really appealing for supporters at Vicarage Road.

However with intense competition for his signature likely, it’ll be interesting to see what the future holds for him.