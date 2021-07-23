Watford talent attracting EFL interest as new season draws closer

Gillingham are in talks with Watford as they look to complete the loan signing of Daniel Phillips this summer.

The League One outfit enjoyed a positive campaign last time out but they ultimately fell short in their push for a play-off place. And, with several key men leaving over the summer, Steve Evans knows new additions are needed.

One player who could be arriving is Phillips, with Football Insider revealing that productive talks have already taken place between the clubs about the midfielder.

The 20-year-old has been on the fringes of the first-team at Vicarage Road in recent years but he has generally played his football for the U23 side.

Therefore, with the Hornets now a Premier League side as well, a temporary switch could be what’s required to give the youngster a chance to get the game time that he will want.

The Trinidad & Tobago international, who has won three caps for his country, has previously captained Watford’s U23 side and is known for his defensive qualities in the middle of the park.

19 facts you may not know about Vicarage Road – But are they true?

1 of 19 The ground has a capacity of over 24,500. True False

The verdict

This would appear to be a good bit of business for all parties as despite Phillips’ talent, he isn’t going to get games for Watford in the Premier League.

For his development, he needs to be playing every week and Gillingham would give him the platform to do just that.

This update suggests that things have developed quite quickly and you wouldn’t be surprised if this move was finalised pretty swiftly moving forward and it would be a good signing for the Gills as they prepare for the League One season.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.