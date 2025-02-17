This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Watford owner Gino Pozzo has found himself on the end of substantial criticism regarding his ambition with the Hornets languishing in Championship mid-table for the third season running.

Having been an established Premier League regular towards the end of the last decade, supporters may be perplexed as to how the club now find themselves as the league's lowest spenders.

Lowest estimated transfer expenditure - Championship 2024/25 (as per Transfermarkt) Position Team Expenditure Income +/- 20 Blackburn Rovers £3.98m £11.12m £7.14m 21 Sheffield Wednesday £3.94m £330k -£3.61m 22 Preston North End £3.84m £0.00 -£3.84m 23 Oxford United £3.17m £0.00 -£3.17m 24 Watford FC £2.72m £24.9m £22.18m

With supporter relations at an all-time low, Pozzo's interest in the club has been questioned.

"New takeover is badly needed" says Watford pundit

When asked for his gut feeling on Pozzo's likelihood to sell the club in the near future, FLW's Watford fan pundit, Justin Beattie, was affirmative that big changes could be on the cards.

"I think a new takeover is badly needed for the Hornets.

"We have to remember that Gino Pozzo has done a lot of good for Watford Football Club, we've got a lovely stadium now that was only three-sides built when he turned up, we had five continuous years in the Premier League, we got to an FA Cup final and we've seen some really good, exciting players at Vicarage Road during his tenure.

"So we have to be thankful for a lot of things that he's brought us, but we also have to be mindful of the managerial merry-go-round, some of the questionable appointments of managers, as well as questionable dismissals.

"He does seem to have lost his passion for Watford, and perhaps has taken his eye off the ball at the club, and it's left us bereft of a decent squad. If it continues in the same vein as we're currently in, we're never going to progress.

"I do think he is trying to sell the club, I don't think that's a secret. I believe he is courting investment and/or a potential suitor to take over the club. However, there isn't a queue of billionaires lining up to take over a club like Watford, so it is going to take time.

"But I do think it will happen, and the process could well already be underway."

Beattie, while ensuring to highlight the good that has come from Gino Pozzo's near-13-year tenure, echoes an opinion held by many supporters of the Hertfordshire club, in that it may soon be time to bring his reign to a natural conclusion.

Quiet winter window may be final straw for Watford supporters

After an extremely frugal summer bore intermediate results in the first half of the season, supporters at Vicarage road could be forgiven for quietly expecting something of a winter war-chest to be opened, with views to aiding Tom Cleverley's outside chance of pursuing play-off promotion.

However, with the only substantial permanent transfers being the addition of goalkeeper Egil Selvik and the departure of Ken Sema, it is arguable that the side have improved whatsoever.

With the big-money departure of Yáser Asprilla in late August, supporters must be wondering where exactly that money is going.

This is not an isolated case, however, as Transfermarkt estimates that the club's three-year balance sees them hold over £100 million in positive surplus that has yet to be redistributed into the club.

The club's overall transfer spending has decreased year-on-year since 2021/22, and while the opportunity to leave amicably may have passed, it is becoming abundantly clear that Pozzo's time in Hertfordshire may be coming to a close.