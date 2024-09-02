This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Watford have started the new season brilliantly, and despite a 1-0 loss to Sheffield United over the weekend, there is renewed optimism at Vicarage Road.

The Hornets won all five of their opening games in both league and cup, easing past MK Dons in the first round of the Carabao Cup, while they dumped fellow Championship club, Plymouth Argyle, out of the competition in the next stage.

Wins against Millwall, Stoke City and Derby County in the league have left them third in the table, behind Sunderland and West Bromwich Albion - with the former yet to drop points.

But, there have been a couple of issues for Watford, primarily during the transfer window. They lost Yaser Asprillar to Girona in August, while they struggled to sell Imran Louza - a player who looked destined to leave the club.

Louza and Watford are stuck in a predicament

After joining the club ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, Louza looked like he would kick on at Vicarage Road, but has struggled to live up to his reported £8.5 million transfer fee.

He has made just 63 appearances across his three years at the club, and spent last season on loan at FC Lorient in France - a move that fit all parties fantastically.

Louza still has four years left on his contract, and that could be a cause of concern if they are not able to off-load the 25-year-old in January.

However, Justin Beattie, Football League World's Watford Fan Pundit, is still in disbelief that the midfielder has not been moved on: "Ever since coming to Watford he's been a bit hit-and-miss, and never really found any kind of stride or lived up to any kind of potential.

"He’s been out on loan and has come back and has made two appearances so far this season, both of them in the EFL Cup.

"He got injured in the game against Plymouth, which might be why he didn’t find a club at the end of the transfer window, but he's probably the main player that I'm surprised didn't make an exit this summer."

Imran Louza Lorient Stats 2023/24 (FotMob) Appearances 14 Minutes Played 865 Accurate long balls per 90 3.43 Chances created per 90 2.60 Successful crosses per 90 1.98 Shots per 90 2.29

Tom Cleverley must not allow Louza to disrupt the positive mood around Vicarage Road

Watford's new, and relatively inexperienced manager, Tom Cleverley, has done well since taking over the role permanently this summer. But, there could be worries that the situation surrounding Louza could have an impact on what is happening on the pitch at Vicarage Road.

If he is to play a role in the league this season, then he will have to quickly buy in to the intense football that is liked by Cleverley, and is perhaps a different style to the one that he prefers as a player.

It has been proven quickly in 2024/25 that his services are not required, but that does not mean his story at Watford is already over.

If he can regain full fitness, and trains hard, Louza may just be able to win back over supporters, and perhaps end his time with the Hornets in a more positive way.