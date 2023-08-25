Highlights Watford's transfer business this summer has been underwhelming, with signings like Jake Livermore and Tom Ince being questioned due to their age and lack of inspiration.

The departure of influential attackers Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, who brought in over £40 million in fees, has not been adequately replaced, leaving the team lacking depth and firepower in the attacking third.

Watford's manager, Valerien Ismael, has expressed difficulties in the transfer market and hopes to make more signings to strengthen the squad, with recent links to Danish forward Mileta Rajović.

Watford have got off to a fairly average start in the new Championship season and currently sit 9th in the standings.

They came flying out of the blocks in Valerien Ismael’s first competitive game in charge as they put four unanswered goals past QPR, Tom Dele-Bashiru’s opener coming after less than 60 seconds.

Since then, the Hornets have stuttered slightly, scoring just one in their last three outings in all competitions.

On top of that, the single goal in question counted for nothing as Watford were dumped out of the EFL Cup anyway, by League One Stevenage via a penalty shootout.

One issue that raises eyebrows is that of their transfer business with the new signings so far this summer being rather disappointing.

Here is why the dealings done to date are concerning for the Watford faithful.

To start with, the signings of Jake Livermore and Tom Ince feel very out of touch of 2023 with all due respect.

Both of them are the wrong side of 30 and whilst the latter is a low-risk purchase at just £50,000, it is still far from inspiring.

One could argue that they add some EFL experience in a team that otherwise doesn’t have all that much but there are surely better options available than this double act.

Another of the summer signings was Northern Irish fullback Jamal Lewis whose time with Newcastle United was tainted by injuries, and he is out once again, whilst fellow defenders Jeremy Ngakia and Francisco Sierralta are both missing due to a lack of fitness as per FotMob.

The major sticking point is that a number of attackers have left for a range of fees, the two headline names of course being Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr.

Pedro has already opened his account for Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League whilst Sarr will be playing Champions League football for Marseille in France. This pair alone have brought in over £40 million only for Ince to be the only player to arrive at Vicarage Road for a fee.

Brought in to replace the two most influential forwards, who contributed to 32 goals between them last term, has been Ince, Giorgi Chakvetadze whose numbers are far from inspiring, and then Rhys Healey.

Granted, the Welshman was prolific with MK Dons in League One as well as with Toulouse in the second division in France, but Ismael is currently very reliant on that carrying over.

All in all, Watford still have a very thin squad and all of the arrivals come with massive question marks. Vakoun Bayo and Matheus Martins are very capable but unless they can replicate what Sarr and co brought to the table, then the Hornets are going to lack any real sting in the attacking third and they will have to settle for yet another average, uninspiring season.

What have others had to say about Watford's business?

When asked about what he saw from Ismael’s men in that win over QPR, FLW’s Watford fan pundit Justin Beattie had this to say, “The football that we saw on Saturday was a 100% improvement on the football that we have seen for the past two seasons.” Granted this was prior to the three games without a win but still, maybe the Vicarage Road regulars are optimistic.

Meanwhile, Ismael himself has spoken out about the transfer strategy and the difficulties he has faced so far as Watford boss, via the Watford Observer.

“We have to wait. I have to wait. Hopefully we can get someone in.

“It all depends what there is on the market. Everyone knows that it is difficult at the end of the month, either you pay a lot of money to get the player you want or you get some players who are not able to help you straight away.”

The former Crystal Palace and Bayern Munich player is hardly a picture of confidence but recent links may put a smile on his face.

The Athletic are reporting that the club are set to compete a deal for Danish forward Mileta Rajović as they look to add more goals into the XI.