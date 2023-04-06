Chris Wilder has taken aim at his Watford squad’s mentality after last weekend’s derby defeat to Luton Town.

The Hornets lost 2-0 at Kenilworth Road, condemning the team to defeat to the club’s biggest historic rival.

The loss also means that Watford are now six points adrift of the play-off places with just seven games remaining in the Championship season.

Speaking after the defeat, the Watford boss criticised his players’ inconsistency, claiming he is unsure which version of his team will show up game to game.

The 55-year old has claimed that a cultural reset is needed at Vicarage Road in order to turn things around at the club.

"At the moment, it's a toss of a coin what Watford turns up," said Wilder, via the BBC.

"It might be a bit of a cultural re-set [that’s needed] for the football club.

"This is Championship football, you've got to do a lot of things right physically and mentally before the tactical and technical part even come into play.

"Tactically it was a game of two shapes against each other, their 5-3-2 against our 5-3-2.

“They won individual battles all over the pitch, which allowed them to dictate the game and go and get the result they want.

"When you have so many talented players, the amount of times we turned the ball over was just incredible, we could never build a head of steam up."

How have Watford fans responded to Wilder’s suggestion?

After a disappointing season for the club, it is unsurprising to find that a lot of Watford fans were in agreement with Wilder.

Many took to Twitter to express their reaction to the defeat to Luton…

A number of supporters were in total agreement with Wilder.

Some took aim at the club’s inability to retain a manager by claiming Wilder won’t get the chance to oversee such changes.

Some took aim at the squad.

While others blamed the board.

And one fan believes these comments are a sign that Wilder deserves proper backing in the summer.