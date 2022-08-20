Watford suffer injury blow ahead of trip to Preston North End

Joao Pedro looks set miss this afternoon’s match between Preston North End and Watford with an ankle injury, as per The Athletic.

The 20-year-old played through the pain in the Hornets’ draw with Birmingham City in midweek, has been for a scan since and the final call on his involvement at Preston will be made this morning, according to Adam Leventhal‘s piece.

With Emmanuel Dennis departing for Nottingham Forest, and transfer speculation continuing around the future of Ismaila Sarr, losing Pedro for the trip to Deepdale will be frustrating for Rob Edwards, but may also present an opportunity to give other players a chance.

Rey Manaj got off the mark with the equaliser against the Blues last time out, with summer signing Vakoun Issouf Bayo also starting the game, the duo will be relied upon more this season, potentially than was planned, if Sarr is to leave and Pedro suffer a serious injury.

Pedro is a prized asset at Vicarage Road and, given the financial security at Watford, it would be a surprise for them to cash in on the Brazilian in this transfer window.

It will be an interesting test of character to see how the versatile forward reacts for the Hornets, with it looking likely that he is denied a Premier League return this summer.

The Verdict

Watford have the attacking talent to cope with the loss of Pedro on a short term basis.

Preston have rather amazingly only scored once and not conceded at all in their opening four Championship outings, suggesting that it will be a difficult afternoon for the Hornets’ forward line.

Ken Sema and Keinan Davis are more than capable of stepping up in Pedro’s absence, the former has slotted in well in a left wing back role so far, and though the position limits his attacking licence slightly, Edwards may encourage him to bomb on a little more should Pedro be unavailable.

It will have done wonders for Manaj’s confidence to open his account in midweek and the former Spezia man may be pushing for a start this afternoon.