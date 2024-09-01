Many players and managers have passed through the revolving door at Watford in modern times.

Some have been successful, others far less so, but one signing, though only at Vicarage Road for one season, definitely worked out well for the Hertfordshire club.

27-year-old livewire Brazilian forward Richarlison joined the Hornets ahead of their 2017/18 Premier League campaign, with Watford paying Brazilian giants Fluminense a reported £11.5m to bring the young attacker to England.

The youngster had initially begun his career with América Mineiro in 2015, before quickly switching to the Tricolor after less than a full season.

Richarlison's key club career statistics to date, as per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists América Mineiro 24 9 4 Fluminense 67 19 7 Watford 41 5 4 Everton 152 53 13 Tottenham Hotspur 68 15 8

The forward continued to improve at a rapid level, scoring 19 times in 67 appearances for the Rio de Janeiro club, who play their home matches at the famous Maracanä Stadium.

Following a hugely successful 20-month stay with Fluminense, Watford took their chance to bring the talented, energetic South American to England to see if he could continue his upwardly mobile career in the Premier League.

Under the stewardship of Javi Garcia and his predecessor Marco Silva, a Hornets squad containing the likes of Heurelho Gomes, Gerard Deulofeu, Troy Deeney and Will Hughes battled hard to achieve a respectable 14th place finish in an ever-competitive English top-flight at the conclusion of that 2017/18 season.

Despite only scoring 5 goals in all competitions within that, Richarlison's all-round game greatly impressed, and after just one season in a Watford shirt, Merseyside club Everton paid a fee of around £35m, with a further £15m in potential add-ons on top to take the teenage attacker to the blue side of Liverpool and reunite him with previous boss Silva once more.

While Watford would have been disappointed to lose a quality player so quickly, the huge profit margin points to it being a fantastic piece of business for the club on the whole.

Richarlison went on to make Everton money, too

The Brazilian, able to play as a wide forward or through the middle as an out-and-out striker, quickly became a fans' favourite at Goodison Park.

His all-action displays and ability to produce magic moments endeared him to the Toffees fan base, seeing him become an iconic figure during a somewhat underwhelming era for the club overall.

Richarlison spent four seasons with Everton, becoming as attached to the club's fan base as they had with him. Scoring over 50 goals in 152 appearances in the famous blue shirt, the forward was a reliable performer among many inconsistent colleagues at the time.

His performances for club and country - for whom he has amassed nearly 50 caps and 20 goals - led to interest from fellow top-flight side Tottenham, with the striker making the difficult decision to move to North London in 2022 in a deal that could eventually be worth up to £60m, and has since gone on to make himself a key man at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The striker's time in England has seen him become a Brazil regular

As Richarlison continued to grow and evolve as a player during his time with Watford, Everton and Tottenham respectively, he became an important part of the Brazilian national side.

Having represented his country at Under-20 level, the forward made his senior debut against the United States in 2018, at the age of 19.

Since then, he's gone from strength to strength in a Seleção shirt, winning the2019 Copa América and the 2020 (held in 2021 due to Covid) Olympic Gold in Japan. The forward was also awarded FIFA World Cup Goal of the Tournament in 2022 for his memorable strike against Serbia.

Richarlison is yet to reach the supposed peak years of a footballer's career, and his continued improvement is testament to his character.

That personality has seen the Brazilian remain highly respected by Watford and Everton fans, and hugely appreciated by supporters of his current club, Tottenham; and the former two have certainly benefitted financially from the attackers' development during his time in England.