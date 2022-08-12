Watford strike agreement for Aston Villa forward

Watford have agreed a deal to sign Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis on loan, as detailed in a report from The Athletic.

The report states that it is expected that the deal is an initial loan with an option to buy at the end of the campaign, with the 24-year-old currently undergoing a medical with the Hertfordshire club.

Davis has been a target at Vicarage Road for a while, with initial conversations taking place back in January.

A Football League World exclusive from earlier in the week detailed that the Hornets remained in pursuit of the powerful forward who spent last season on loan with Nottingham Forest.

The Athletic’s report has stated that West Brom made a late move for the young forward, whilst several Championship clubs also registered their interest.

The verdict

Bullying defenders last season in the Championship, Davis proved to be a vital part of Nottingham Forest’s eventual promotion, developing an excellent relationship with Brennan Johnson.

His ability to hold defenders off and bring other attackers into play is a common theme of his play, however, he is not restricted to his physical and athletic capabilities, as he is also someone who is intelligent and productive with the ball at his feet.

Given the quality that Watford already possess in forward positions, in the likes of Ismaila Sarr, Emmanuel Dennis and Joao Pedro, Davis’ arrival could signal the end of the road of at least one of the aforementioned trio.

A player who has proven to excite at the top-end of the Championship before, he is also someone who possesses all the necessary traits to suggest he could thrive in the Premier League in the future.