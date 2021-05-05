Watford star speaks out as contract uncertainty looms, reliable source says Premier League interest ‘likely’

Will Hughes has revealed that he’d like to extend his stay at Watford, according to The Athletic.

The Hornets midfielder is approaching the final 12 months of his contract at Vicarage Road with his deal set to expire in the summer of 2022.

Despite enduring a frustrating start to the campaign, the 26-year-old has been a regular player for Watford in the Championship and played a key role in helping the club to secure automatic promotion back to the top flight.

The Athletic spoke to Hughes about his future, and while the report claims that ‘there is also likely to be interest from other Premier League teams’, Hughes says that his sole focus is on extending his stay with the Hornets.

Speaking to The Athletic, Hughes said: “That is the plan.

“I’m really happy here and settled back in the Premier League so there’s nothing better (and) that’s how I want it to remain. It’s as simple as that. There are no thoughts in my head about me moving elsewhere.”

Asked about extending his deal, Hughes added: “I’d like to, but that’s in my agent’s and the club’s hands.

“That’s not something I’m really concerned about and it’s not something that I’ve really thought about. I’ll give my all for Watford until my contract is up.”

The verdict

This will be music to the ears of Watford’s supporters.

Will Hughes is a popular figure among the fans at Vicarage Road and with the player still just 26 years of age, he’s arguably not even at the peak of his powers just yet.

If Hughes was to move on I’m sure there would be significant interest in his services; that’s why the Hornets need to get him tied down.