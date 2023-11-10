Highlights Yaser Asprilla linked up with Watford last summer, moving from Colombia to Vicarage Road.

Rumours in the summer suggested clubs such as Brighton, Newcastle and others were keen on signing him.

Asprilla has discussed those rumours, and ones suggesting he was looking to leave the club, in a recent interview.

When Colombian youngster Yaser Asprilla arrived at Watford last summer, not many people knew what to expect.

The Hornets initially struck a deal with Colombian club Envigado to sign Yaser Asprilla in the summer of 2021, but it was not until 2022 that he headed to Vicarage Road.

Upon his arrival, it's fair to say that not many supporters knew what was to come.

Whilst the club have had great success in signing South American talent in recent years in the likes of Richarlison and Joao Pedro, there have also been poor signings, with Adalberto Penaranda being an example of a deal that never quite worked out.

As it turned out, Asprilla went on to feature far more than anyone expected during his first campaign, playing 39 matches for the club, a lot of which came from the bench, and showing glimpses that he is a very special talent.

Yaser Asprilla linked with Newcastle, Brighton and others last summer

After exhibiting such glimpses of talent, last summer, the young Colombian was linked with a move away from Vicarage Road, with some reports even suggesting that he was keen to leave.

Antena 2+, a Colombian outlet, claimed that the likes of Brighton, Newcastle, Real Sociedad and even Real Madrid were interested in the teenager.

The report also claimed that Asprilla's priority was to 'play in the first division', suggesting he was keen to depart Vicarage Road for a Premier League club or another top-flight side in Europe.

Asprilla reacts to Watford exit rumours

No move materialised, though, and after an increasingly impressive start to the season for Watford, Asprilla has set the record straight regarding those rumours.

Indeed, in a rare media interview, the young Colombian was keen to dispel any suggestions he was about to or wanted to leave Vicarage Road this summer.

"The stories were all lies,” Asprilla told the Watford Observer in a recent interview.

“That is what happens back in Colombia.

Yaser Asprilla's senior career in numbers so far, as per Transfermarkt Club/Country Matches Played Goals Assists Envigado FC 40 6 3 Watford FC 53 3 4 Colombia 3 1 0 Stats correct as of 10/11/23

"There were stories during the season saying that Bilic had dropped me out of the first-team squad, and that was a lie.

“These rumours that I was unhappy or that I wanted to leave were also all lies.”

Could Yaser Asprilla leave Watford anytime soon?

Given Yaser Asprilla's talent, there is always a possibility that a big club could come in and make a big bid for his services.

However, that does not seem as though it will be the case just yet, with the young Colombian only just really starting to establish himself as somewhat of a regular starter under Valerien Ismael.

Indeed, it is likely he needs to get more regular minutes and show more consistency before a big move comes calling. One day, though, a move to a big European or English club seems inevitable.

Given that he is contracted in WD18 until 2026, for now, it is about Asprilla getting his head down at Vicarage Road and doing the best he can for the Hornets whilst continuing to deveop what can only be called elite potential.