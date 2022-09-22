Watford star makes admission after eventful transfer window

Watford striker Keinan Davis has admitted his side were keen to see the back of the summer transfer window and the rumours during that period, speaking at length to the Watford Observer.

Three of the Hornets’ key players were heavily linked with moves away from Vicarage Road during the previous window, with Emmanuel Dennis, Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr all the subject of interest.

Only Dennis sealed a move away from the Hertfordshire outfit though, joining Nottingham Forest in a £20m deal as part of Steve Cooper’s rebuild at the City Ground.

Sarr also looked as though he would be on his way when it was revealed during the latter stages of August that he was on the verge of sealing a move to Aston Villa, but personal terms proved to be a key obstacle in the end with his move to the Midlands collapsing.

Pedro, meanwhile, was heavily linked with Newcastle United shortly before the deadline and were reported to be confident of getting a deal over the line, though Everton also joined the race and launched their own mission to poach the Brazilian.

The 20-year-old stayed put though – and after a summer of uncertainty at the club – Davis and his side are delighted that they can firmly focus on on-field matters.

He said: “As players we were glad to see the back of the transfer rumours.

“The gaffer wants to pick a certain type of team to play the way he wants, and he needs players to do that.

“If as key player goes you have to replace them and that can change the dynamic of the whole group.

“Once the transfer window closed we were like ‘ok, that’s cool, we can crack on now’.”

The Verdict:

You can understand why it’s a relief to the players – because they need certainty and they have now got that with transfer windows across Europe now shut.

Pedro and Sarr will definitely increase their chances of getting back to the top flight at the first time of asking if they can remain fit – another reason why Davis will be glad to see the window shut.

At this stage of his career, the forward needs to settle down somewhere permanently sooner rather than later and he isn’t likely to get regular first-team football at Aston Villa, so this move to Vicarage Road may be his best opportunity to fulfil his potential and play in the top tier.

There’s likely to be uncertainty in January again when the winter window opens – and though Pedro and/or Sarr’s departure(s) may provide Davis with more first-team minutes – it could end up being disruptive to their rhythm.

And that competition for a starting spot could end up pushing Davis’ performance levels to the maximum, helping him to develop as a player.