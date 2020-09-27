Watford stance emerges over player eyed by multiple Premier League clubs

Watford are holding firm over their valuation of Ismaila Sarr with the Hornets still rating the winger at around £35 million, as Premier League clubs monitor his situation ahead of the deadline, according to The Sun.

Sarr has been one of a few Watford players to have been consistently linked with a move away from the club this window following their relegation from the Premier League. It looked at one stage like the winger could be off to Liverpool, but they turned their attention elsewhere in the end.

The 22-year-old registered five goals and four assists in 28 Premier League matches last season, despite Watford struggling down the bottom end of the table – and had meant it looked likely he would be one of the players to move on after the Hornets dropped into the Championship.

However, with no move having yet materialised Sarr was handed his first start of the campaign for Watford as they secured a 1-0 win over rivals Luton Town on Saturday. That suggests there could be some hope of keeping the winger at the club.

Quiz: 6 of these Watford facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 In 2018/19 Watford reached the FA Cup final for the first time in their history - true or false? True False

It is thought that Watford have only moved slightly on their valuation on Sarr since Liverpool dropped out of the race to sign him when they opted to move for Wolves’ Diogo Jota instead, with other Premier League clubs waiting to see if they should make a move or not.

The verdict

You can understand why Watford are wanting to hold firm over Sarr’s valuation despite the window now coming towards a close. The Hornets have maintained a strong stance over the 22-year-old all the way throughout the last few months and that could help them keep hold of him in the end.

Sarr seems willing to stay at Watford and help the club compete for promotion at least until the January window, with the winger having started against Luton. That means that the Hornets can still demand a large fee for him knowing that if no clubs come in they have a quality player to use this term.

It will be interesting to see whether anyone comes in with a concrete offer for Sarr before the deadline and if they do whether Watford do end up negotiating a fee less than what their current valuation is right now.