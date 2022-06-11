Watford sporting director makes Hornets summer transfer revelation

Watford sporting director Cristiano Giaretta has hinted that the Hornets do not have much work to do in the transfer market this summer.

Championship football will once again be played at Vicarage Road next season following Watford’s Premier League relegation, however, it sounds as though incomings in WD18 will be minimal.

In an interview with outlet TUTTOmercatoWEB, the Italian suggested Watford’s dealings in the market would be minimal.

“We always look everywhere.” Giaretta told TUTTOmercatoWEB when asked if the Hornets would look to the Italian market this summer.

“But we have to do little. We already have a very good team for the championship.”

“We are already competitive. And we want to go up.”

These comments may come as a surprise after Watford were so convincingly relegated from the Premier League last season.

The Hornets went through three different bosses as they finished 19th place in the top flight this past season, 15 points from safety.

Rob Edwards is the man that will be in the Vicarage Road dugout next campaign having been hired as the Hornets head coach following his success at Forest Green Rovers last season.

The Verdict

Reading Cristiano Giaretta’s comments here leave you with contrasting thoughts.

On the one hand, you can sort of understand where he is coming from in the sense that Watford still have the majority of the players they did when they were promoted from the Championship in 2020/21.

A few additions on top of that should leave them with a strong squad for next season.

However, the concerning thing for Watford fans is that a lot of them wanted somewhat of a reset among the playing squad this summer, and it does not sound as though that is going to happen.

Similarly, this group of players have shown that whilst they may be good enough to gain promotion, they are not good enough to maintain their top-flight status.

It seems, then, that the Hornets hierarchy are hoping that Rob Edwards can be the real difference at the club this summer, rather than wholesale transfer changes.