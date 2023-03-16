It's completely fair to say that the 2022/23 campaign has not quite gone to plan for Watford.

With a squad as talented as the Hornets have, the club not even making the top six in the Championship seemed unthinkable back in July before a ball was kicked, however, at this stage, it remains a distinct possibility.

Watford currently sit 10th in the Championship, for example, and are six points adrift of Millwall in sixth place with just nine matches remaining.

Indeed, it looks as though the club are in need of a big shake up in terms of their playing squad this summer, with things having seemingly gone stale at Vicarage Road.

Despite that, though, a recent contract revelation regarding the club suggests that they are perhaps not prepared to be ruthless enough in that shake up.

The Athletic's Adam Leventhal recently revealed that the club had agreed to a mutual contract termination with midfielder Dan Gosling, but as part of the report, further interesting information was included.

Leventhal also stated that discussions with another one of the Hornets midfielders - Tom Cleverley - were ongoing, with his contract also due to expire in the summer.

Now, whilst Cleverley is club captain when fit, and has undoubtedly been a fantastic servant to Watford, the fact that the club are entertaining fresh contract talks with the 33-year-old demonstrates that those in charge at Vicarage Road are not yet prepared for the ruthless shake up that is needed at Vicarage Road.

Indeed, undertaking a rebuild requires sentiment to be put aside for the long term good of the team and keeping Cleverley around, at this stage of his career, does not do that.

This season, for example, the experienced midfielder has made a total of just four Watford appearances, with injuries having hit him hard as he approaches 34-years-old.

In just the club's third match of the season against Burnley, for example, Cleverley picked up an Achilles tendon injury, which would go on to rule him out from mid-August through until mid-February.

Now, whilst that may have just been bad luck, upon his return to the Hornets starting XI, before kick-off, Cleverley picked up yet another injury, with something 'popping' in his thigh during the club's warm up before their clash with Burnley.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time Cleverley has suffered with injuries, and given that he turns 34 when the next campaign kicks off, Watford really ought to be looking towards the future, rather than extending his stay.

With all of the above said, then, you could argue it would not be wise to offer the experienced midfielder fresh terms at Vicarage Road that extend his stay beyond the end of the summer.

If the club are to undergo the serious shake up that they need in terms of the playing squad, they have to put sentiment aside, and in doing so, would surely realise that offering a player set to turn 34 at the beginning of next season is not the best move for the club long-term.