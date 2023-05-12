After a disappointing season, Watford have wasted little time preparing for the 2023/24 campaign, with Valerien Ismael confirmed as the new head coach.

Whether the Frenchman is the right man for the role at Vicarage Road is open to debate, but he is in charge and will be tasked with building a team that can push for promotion.

Anyone who has seen Ismael’s teams play knows they operate with a specific style. There is a high press, the football will be direct, but they can be successful.

So, recruitment will be important over the coming months, and one man who the Hornets should consider is West Brom’s Dara O’Shea.

The Irishman worked with Ismael at The Hawthorns, and he did very well. His no-nonsense style is exactly what the boss wants from his centre-backs, and he has the physicality to dominate and defend on the front foot, as will be expected.

Plus, O’Shea left a lasting impression on Ismael with his character, as he described him as a ‘warrior’ and praised his mentality.

The former Barnsley chief is inheriting a Watford dressing room that has had their character questioned, and you can understand why. So, bringing in a natural leader, and someone who knows what the Championship is all about would make total sense.

Now, the obvious issue is Albion, and they will not want to sell the 24-year-old, who will be key to their own promotion hopes next season.

However, the financial situation at The Hawthorns is well-documented, and they will need to cash in on some players to balance the books.

Of course, O’Shea will be way down the list on who they’re willing to sell, but the harsh reality is that there may not be a market for others in the Baggies squad.

Grady Diangana could’ve commanded a big fee previously but injury problems and his form dipping in the past 18 months won’t have helped. Similarly, Daryl Dike could have brought in much-needed funds, but he is facing a lengthy spell out.

There are others who could raise some funds, but it may not be enough. Therefore, every player at West Brom will have their price.

Meanwhile, Watford should be ready to spend. They still have parachute payments coming into the club, and Joao Pedro’s £30m sale to Brighton will give Ismael some freedom in the market. Plus, Ismaila Sarr is likely to follow him out the door for a significant sum.

So, a transfer may not be as unrealistic as it seems, and if Ismael can be reunited with O’Shea at Watford, it would be a great start to the window as he looks to build his own squad that can win promotion next season.