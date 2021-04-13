Watford should steer clear of Sheffield Wednesday man this summer: Opinion

Watford can go one step closer to returning to the Premier League with a win against Luton Town on Saturday.

Changing manager has proven the right call for the Hornets, who are now nine points clear of third-place Brentford with five games left to play.

That gap could be reduced to six points if the Bees win their game in hand but even so, we’re in the business end of the season and bar a disaster that advantage should hold.

It’s likely to be a busy summer for Watford if they do get back to the Premier League and we can expect them to spend in the upcoming window despite the current global climate.

One move they should steer clear of, however, is snapping up Sheffield Wednesday’s Adam Reach.

Sources have recently informed Football League World that the Owls are expecting to see him leave the club when his current deal expires in the summer.

That could be of interest to the Hornets, as last month it was revealed that, alongside Cardiff City, they were monitoring Reach’s situation closely.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed a recent resurgence at Hillsborough – looking particularly impressive in the 5-0 win against the Bluebirds – but there are serious question marks over whether he would be able to cut it in the Premier League.

Wednesday has been a difficult place to be at points in recent years but Reach’s lack of consistency is a major red flag.

Given he’s not been able to regularly produce his best in the Championship since 2018/19, expecting him to do so in the top tier of English football is a real risk.

There’s been talk about his versatility and while that’s a fair point in forward areas, I’d question whether he’s a good enough defensively to play wing-back in the Premier League.

The fact he’s set to become a free agent is clearly an appeal but no signing is without its costs and in a summer when funds are likely to be tight, even after promotion, Watford should be spending theirs elsewhere.