Watford's season went from bad to worse on Saturday with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of bitter rivals Luton Town.

Forget the blow it was to the Hornets play-off chances for a moment - which now look an almost impossible achievement - it was the weak, gutless performance put on display by the 11 players on the pitch that was the most disappointing thing from a Watford perspective.

During poor form back in October, this Watford side had managed to get themselves up for the derby, beating Luton 4-0 at Vicarage Road. However, rather than replicate the desire, intensity and hard work on display that day, the players served up a lacklustre, toothless performance Watford fans have become all too familiar with in recent weeks and months.

What did Chris Wilder say about Watford?

With Wilder now the third head coach unable to get a tune out of these players, he was asked whether or not the club needed somewhat of a fresh start, in response to which he did not mince his words.

"I think so. I think it might be a bit of a cultural re-set for the football club." he told the media, via the Watford Observer.

"When I walked in I was really excited. And we’ve shown glimpses at times. I’ve said to the players they’ve shown glimpses of really good qualities.

“But this is Championship football. That is a Championship game out there, maybe a little bit more than a Championship game because of the edge and the local rivalry. But you’ve got to do a lot of things right physically and mentality before the tactical and the technical part even come into play.

“Tactically it was a game of two shapes against each other. Their 5-3-2 against our 5-3-2. But their front two were better than our front two, their midfield three were better than our midfield three, their wing-backs were better than our wing-backs, and their back three were better than our back three."

In further comments, Wilder took aim at his squad, referring to some of them as 'so-called talented players'.

“I suppose the biggest disappointment is when you have so many so-called talented players, the amount of times we turn the ball over is just incredible." the Hornets head coach added.

"We could never build a head of steam up. We could never dominate. We could never dictate the game. We never really had an unbelievable foothold in the game.

“Every time we got it our decision making was terrible, and our execution of really ‘not under pressure’ passes in possession got turned over, and allowed the opposition to go and counter and do what they wanted to do to us.”

Now, whilst those comments from a manager or head coach at a lot of football clubs would send alarm bells ringing, the opposite is true at Watford.

Chris Wilder simply said what all Watford supporters have been thinking - and for quite some time.

Gino Pozzo's hire and fire policy when it comes to head coaches has, from the outside looking in, created a culture of unaccountability at the football club.

A culture in which players can, week in, week out, consistently underperform, and feel relaxed enough to do so because they know that if a run of bad results comes along, the head coach will be the one facing the consequences, not them.

Wilder's short-term appointment made sense at the time, but it seems clear four games into his tenure that the players simply view him as a stop gap, and that is perhaps why there has not been the upturn in results that everybody associated with the football club was hoping for upon his arrival.

What consequences are there for a player not currently putting in 100% for Wilder, for example, when they know that in the summer, there will be a new man in the dugout?

Given that thinking, and Wilder's comments, which really show that he gets what is wrong at Watford Football Club, Gino Pozzo, Scott Duxbury, Ben Manga - whoever is in charge of the next head coach appointment - should seriously consider giving Chris Wilder a longer-term deal.

The performances have not been great under the 55-year-old, admittedly, but it is about time a manager was backed at Vicarage Road over this playing squad, whom have largely under-delivered time and time again.

At this level, there are fewer better bosses than Wilder, too. He has excellent pedigree in terms of winning promotions during his career, including at this level with Sheffield United in 2019/20, and a clear style of play.

"There’s a lot of great things here at this football club. It’s not going to take moving heaven & earth to get it back on track moving in the right direction." Wilder wrote in a message on the Watford FC website today.

Given that his comments suggest he can clearly see the issues at the club, his ability as a head coach, and the fact he is the sort of boss the supporters can really get behind - why not make Wilder the man in the dugout to help oversee the cultural reset that is very much needed at Vicarage Road?