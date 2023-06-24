It is expected to be a busy summer of comings and goings at Watford Football Club.

Valerien Ismael is the new man in charge at Vicarage Road, and he will be hoping to have strong transfer window that puts the club in the right position heading into the new campaign.

The Hornets are coming off the back of a very disappointing season, and the club’s hierarchy have turned to Ismael to turn the club’s fortunes around.

The Frenchman already seems to be looking to make changes, as the club have been mentioned with moves for Callum Styles and Cho Gue-sung.

Watford are a side that is normally able to flex its financial muscle at this level, but with another season in the Championship, that may not be the case as in previous seasons.

Therefore, it could be wise for the club to turn to the free agent market and link up with an old foe, Ashley Young.

What is Ashley Young’s situation?

Young has just seen his two-year spell at Aston Villa come to an end as his contract expired, and the club decided not to offer him a new deal.

The 37-year-old returned to Villa after spending 10 years away from the football club.

The majority of that time was spent at Old Trafford, where he joined Manchester United from Aston Villa.

During his time at the club, he was part of teams that won the Premier League, the FA Cup, the Europa League, and the Community Shield.

He left Man United in January 2020 and joined Inter Milan, where he played 59 times and was part of the side that won Serie A under Antonio Conte.

Now, after playing 32 times for Villa in all competitions last season, he heads into this summer without a football club.

Why Watford should look to sign Ashley Young?

When Young broke through into the Watford first team and became a firm fixture for four years, he became one of the club’s main players.

The Englishman was a big favourite at Watford, and that was until he left the club to join Villa.

But, 16 years later, Young and Watford could put that to bed and re-sign the 37-year-old this summer.

Yes, at the age of 37, Young isn’t going to get many fans out of their seats, but he showed during the 2022/23 season that he still has plenty to offer a team.

So, if Watford could add Young to their squad even for this season, he could be a really useful squad player to have.

Ismael may look to use a 3-5-2 system at Watford, and ideally, Young is a player that could really benefit from that system, as he’s shown he can play in the full-back areas on the right and left sides.

The former England player would bring a bundle of experience with him, something that this Watford squad may need, considering the players they have lost in recent seasons.

Young is a player that has adapted really well to his defensive duties, recording an average of 1.7 tackles per game in the league last season, as well as 2.1 clearances per game.

The 37-year-old is definitely not the player he wants was at Vicarage Road, but for one more season, adding an experienced head of Young could really help this Watford team and manager Valerian Ismael.