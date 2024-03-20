Highlights Watford is looking for a new manager after firing Ismael for poor results.

Cleverley has been appointed as interim head coach with a recent win.

Candidates include Parker and Maloney, but Reading's Selles is a strong contender in our eyes.

Watford are on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Valerien Ismael.

Ismael had been in charge at Vicarage Road since May, and despite signing a new long-term contract in October, he was dismissed last weekend after a run of just two wins in 14 games.

Tom Cleverley has been appointed as the Hornets' interim head coach, and his reign got off to a positive start with a 1-0 win over Birmingham City at St Andrew's on Saturday, with Emmanuel Dennis' 44th-minute strike sealing all three points.

Watford currently sit 13th in the Championship table, 13 points from the play-offs and nine points clear of the relegation zone, and with little left to play for this season, it remains to be seen whether Cleverley will be given an extended run in the role.

Championship Table (As it stands March 18th) Team P GD Pts 9 Preston North End 37 -5 56 10 Middlesbrough 38 1 54 11 Cardiff City 38 -8 53 12 Sunderland 38 3 48 13 Watford 38 2 48 14 Bristol City 38 -3 47 15 Swansea City 38 -10 46 16 Millwall 38 -14 43

Watford manager search

However, it does seem that the Hornets board have started the process of finding Ismael's successor, with the Daily Mirror claiming last week that ex-Fulham and Bournemouth boss Scott Parker is under consideration.

According to Football Insider, Wigan Athletic manager Shaun Maloney is another name in the frame.

Maloney has been in charge at the DW Stadium since January 2023, and while he was unable to prevent the Latics' relegation from the Championship last season, he has done a decent job under difficult circumstances.

Wigan currently sit 11th in the League One table, and had they not suffered an eight-point deduction, they would be just five points from the play-off places, while Maloney's development of young players has been a huge positive during a tough period for the club.

The reported interest in Maloney suggests that Watford are looking to League One for potential managers, and one third tier boss who should be on their list of targets is Reading's Ruben Selles.

Watford should consider Reading FC's Ruben Selles

It is easy to see why Watford are keen on Maloney, but Selles has arguably done a better job than the Scotsman.

Selles arrived at Reading in July following the club's relegation from the Championship, and with a host of senior players leaving over the summer and an ongoing backdrop of ownership issues, he faced a big task at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

The Royals sat bottom of the League One table in mid-November after winning three of their first 16 games of the season, but the turnaround since then has been remarkable.

Reading have lost just six of their last 23 league games, and their excellent form has seen them pull clear of the relegation zone, despite having a total of six points deducted throughout the campaign.

In addition to the points deductions, Selles has had to contend with the late payment of wages to players, the departures of members of his coaching staff, the sale of key players, the attempted sale of the club's Bearwood training ground and continued speculation over a potential takeover.

Amid all the uncertainty, Selles has instilled a siege mentality in his squad, with his players showing impressive fight and togetherness to keep picking up results.

Selles has got the best out of attacking talents such as Harvey Knibbs and Sam Smith, as well as developing talented youngsters such as Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan, Jeriel Dorsett and Tyler Bindon, underlining both his tactical and man-management skills.

Many managers would have walked away long before now, but Selles has remained loyal to Reading throughout the season, and that is testament to his integrity and strength of character.

Selles is still in the early stages of his managerial career, and there are safer options out there for Watford, including the likes of Parker, Steve Cooper and Paul Heckingbottom.

But with the Hornets seemingly taking a more sustainable approach in the transfer market, and focusing on bringing through academy products, a young, up-and-coming manager like Selles could be the perfect fit.

Given Selles' clear commitment to Reading, it is unlikely he would leave before the end of the season, meaning Watford may have to wait until the summer to land his signature.

Reading are also said to be in "advanced exclusivity talks" with a North American consortium, and should a takeover be completed, Selles may be keen to stay at the club for the long-term.

However, after the job Selles has done with the Royals, it would be no surprise to see him attract attention from the Championship, and he certainly deserves to be included in the conversation for the Watford job.