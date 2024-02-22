Highlights Yaser Asprilla may exit Watford, attracting interest from European giants like Barcelona and Sporting Lisbon due to impressive performance.

Watford may be anticipating another high-profile departure this summer, as Yaser Asprilla continues to be mentioned with an exit.

The Hornets had a very disappointing campaign last season, as they failed to make a proper go at reaching the play-offs.

So, with another season in the Championship, it was no surprise to see the club fail to keep hold of their two best players.

Watford saw Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro leave the club in the summer transfer window, and it is now possible that another high-profile player could be leaving the club this summer.

The Hornets signed Asprilla in January 2022, but he only came to light last season, as he featured heavily for the club.

His importance has grown this season, and now the 20-year-old is being linked with a possible exit this summer.

Yaser Asprilla could leave Watford this summer

As mentioned, Yaser Asprilla was promoted to the first team last season, and he performed at an okay level, as he scored one goal and recorded two assists.

But this season he has taken his game to another level, with him so far scoring six goals and recording four assists in 31 Championship appearances.

That form has come while the attacker has been in and out of the starting XI throughout the season, starting 16 games and being brought on from the bench in 15.

Yaser Asprilla's stats this season (As it stands February 22nd, per SofaScore.com) Total Matches played 31 Matches started 16 Goals 6 xG 4.30 Goals per game 0.2 Assists 4 xA 3.49 Big chances created 4 Average rating 7.05

His form has got teams taking note, and it seems he could be in line for a departure this month. It was reported in the past that European sides Galatasaray and Sporting Lisbon are interested in the young attacker.

While it has now been reported by Spanish outlet Sport, that La Liga giants FC Barcelona are looking to secure the services of Asprilla as they continue to build for the future.

This report states that Barca want to be at the front of the queue when it comes to these types of deals. Furthermore, they expect teams from the Premier League to be interested in the Watford man, so they want to secure a deal before that happens.

So, with it being a strong possibility that Asprilla leaves the Hornets in the summer, Watford should be looking to join Sunderland and West Brom in the race for Peterborough United star Kwame Poku.

Watford should join transfer race for Kwame Poku

It was reported in November by TEAMtalk, that Sunderland and West Brom were among the sides interested in signing Kwame Poku from Peterborough.

However, the January transfer window passed, and neither club nor anyone else bought Poku, meaning he still remains at the League One side.

Posh signed Poku in August 2021, and the winger has been impressive since joining the club, with this season no doubt being his best yet.

The 22-year-old so far has eight goals to his name, with his goal frequency being 244 minutes, which isn’t too bad for a winger, as per SofaScore.com.

Poku is so far averaging 0.3 goals per game, and given that he is taking 2.6 shots per game and 0.7 are on target, he may be a little disappointed with his accuracy on goal. Furthermore, despite chipping in with plenty of goals, Poku could still improve, as his goal conversion rate is 12%.

As well as his eight goals, Poku also has eight assists to his name, with the 22-year-old definitely having an impact in Peterborough’s creativity. Poku has created nine big chances, with his 49.7 touches leading him to collect 1.6 key passes, as he is a large part of Posh’s attack, as per SofaScore.com.

The Peterborough man has 20 games under his belt in the Championship, and while he didn’t record the same outlet as he’s doing this season, he is someone Watford should consider if Asprilla leaves this summer.

Asprilla is a young, hungry, and energetic attacking player who has performed very well this season despite still being new to the game. So, if Watford want a similar type of player, Poku would be perfect, as he can be good for the club in the short-term and long-term.

The winger will straight away bring flair and creativity, but at his age he can still develop more, meaning he can get better, and in years to come, Poku could be another very dangerous winger on the books at Vicarage Road.

So, instead of maybe looking for a ready-made replacement, the Hornets should consider Poku, as he’s got all the potential to be a world class winger.