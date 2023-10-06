Highlights Watford's head coach, Valerien Ismael, is under increasing pressure after a run of three defeats and no wins in four games.

Despite Ismael's new contract and positive playing style, Watford's poor results could lead to a change in the dugout.

Michael Beale, recently parted with Rangers, is a potential replacement for Ismael if Watford's results do not improve soon.

Valerien Ismael may find himself under increasing pressure in the Watford hotseat following a run of three defeats and no wins in four games heading into the weekend's game against Cardiff City.

After a positive start with a 4-0 win on opening day against QPR, things have started to unravel for Watford. They have only won once since then, in a 2-0 win over Birmingham City, and have failed to win any away game so far.

The latest loss came on Wednesday night, in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Sunderland at the Stadium of Light, meaning they have lost the last three league games: Sunderland, Middlesbrough, and Leeds United.

Knowing the reputation of the owner of the club, Gino Pozzo in recent years, it is perhaps somewhat surprising that in the midst of this, Ismael has been handed a new deal. The club has largely been built on an intense style, that uses academy players, and has strong leaders throughout; but the only one prevalent at the moment is the intensity, which is not currently providing them positive results.

Watford announced prior to the Sunderland defeat and after the loss to Boro: "Head Coach Valerien Ismael has signed an extended contract with Watford FC, the club is pleased to confirm.

"While the deal’s details remain broadly the same, the Hornets have moved to lock in the services of the former France youth international for a longer period of time."

Adding to this, Sporting Director Cristiano Giaretta said: "The Owner, the Board and all of the senior management team have enjoyed getting to know and understanding Valerien and his methods.

"It’s true we haven’t achieved the points we would like yet, but it’s the work and the progress we can see that gives us great confidence."

He added: "It’s like others have said this season; you can feel and sense that we are changing here and there is a positive atmosphere everywhere.

"We have told the first-team players and staff who have reacted positively, so now we all must focus on our work."

Could Ismael be sacked by Watford soon?

To his credit, Ismael has played a more expansive, front-footed style on the deck than his more direct and aggressive football, which usually consist of a lot of long and high balls forward and constant turnovers.

The Hornets were again searching for a new permanent manager this summer after Wilder left the club following his last game in charge in a 2-0 win over Stoke City to end Watford's season in 11th place. Ismael was the answer, and was well known for his direct style at Barnsley and Watford, with varying degrees of success at both clubs.

Watford are looking to bounce back to the Premier League at the second time of asking, very similar to the situation he found himself in at West Brom, with big expectation. He managed just 12 wins from 31 games in all competitions for the Baggies.

Also, Ismael’s very direct and fast style of play requires a more specific physical profile of player to most coaches in the Championship, and indeed, in football more broadly as well, although it appears a change has been made to adapt more to his current playing squad, full of more technical based players than physically strong athletes.

Two wins and three draws in ten league outings could make for a change in the dugout soon, though. The performances have largely been good in the new style, with Watford extremely competitive and often the better side in most games so far, aside from when well beaten at Elland Road.

That may explain the reasons for a new deal, with results possibly to start turning soon and rewarding a decent level of performance.

However, since Pozzo's involvement began in 2012, they have had 19 permanent managers, and hiring and firing is something he's well renowned for. Therefore, it is commendable that he has extended Ismael's deal to try and break this cycle, perhaps.

However, it may have been a premature decision, as a loss to Cardiff would surely see the Frenchman come under serious pressure and make for a change, such is Pozzo's reputation, irrespective of how the side has begun to play as a team and unit, with individuals perhaps letting Ismael down at present.

Could Watford turn to Michael Beale?

Despite the positivity, they are 21st and only one point clear of the relegation zone. Watford have a favourable run of games coming up, which you would imagine they need a decent points haul from in order to keep Ismael in the hotseat at Vicarage Road.

His side face Cardiff, Sheffield Wednesday, Swansea City, Millwall, Huddersfield Town, and Rotherham United before a trip to league leaders Leicester City.

Something which may have Pozzo twitching at the trigger in the meantime, is that Rangers have parted company with Michael Beale this week, which will have alerted a number of EFL clubs to his services.

Despite things not going to plan North of the border with the Scottish giants, he is still a well thought of coach, especially for what he did in the first half of last season with QPR and comparing that to their fortunes since he left for Rangers; but also with Aston Villa as Steven Gerrard's assistant as well.

His stock is high and it wouldn't be a surprise if a side like Watford came calling, should Ismael fail to turn things round immediately - not just in terms of performances - but turning that into more output in terms of goals and points.