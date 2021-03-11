Watford should follow Derby’s example by tracking Premier League player ahead of summer: Opinion

Watford will be hoping that they’re preparing for life back in the Premier League this summer and sitting second in the Championship, they’ve given themselves a good chance of bouncing back up to the top flight at the first time of asking.

The upcoming transfer window certainly looks set to be an interesting one for the Hornets, particularly for the makeup of their forward line.

Club captain Troy Deeney is out of contract in the summer, Ismaila Sarr is likely to attract more attention from big clubs, while both Andre Gray and Stipe Perica will be entering the final year of their deals meaning Watford will surely consider looking to cash in.

While eyes are likely to be on who leaves Vicarage Road, one potential new addition that the club should be considering is Manchester City striker Liam Delap.

Sources have exclusively told Football League World that the Etihad outfit are weighing up sending Delap out on loan for the 2021/22 campaign with the Championship a potential destination.

It is understood that AFC Bournemouth, Derby County, and Stoke City are all on alert and keen to take the teenager on loan next season.

With a fair amount of turnover expected at Vicarage Road in the summer, the Hornets should be following the example set by Derby and co. by monitoring Delap’s situation closely.

The 18-year-old looks like a very exciting prospect and has been hugely impressive since making the switch from Pride Park to Man City in 2019.

Delap has scored nine goals and added seven assists in 15 appearances for the Citizens U18s, as well as a staggering 19 goals and six assists in 17 games for the U23s.

The forward, who scored his first professional goal against Bournemouth earlier this season, is a frightening talent and will surely be hungry to impress if sent out on loan next term.

Should the Hornets fail to secure promotion to the Premier League, Sarr will surely be on the move in the summer while the futures of Gray, Perica, and Deeney remain uncertain.

Bringing in Delap to bolster Xisco’s forward options seems a no-brainer and in a side that will hope to be on the ascendancy in the majority of games they play, it’s not outrageous to suggest that if he settles well he could fire goals in for Watford.

It would be foolish for them not to be monitoring the situation very closely.