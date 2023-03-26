With eight matches left to play in the Championship, Watford's campaign hangs in the balance.

The Hornets, with Chris Wilder now at the helm, are aiming for the top six, but face an uphill task of reaching their goals.

They currently sit 10th in the Championship standings, for example,five points adrift of Millwall in sixth and the play-off places.

It could be, then, that another season in the Championship beckons, and with that in mind, the club should already be thinking about the summer, and potential players they could bring in to strengthen the squad.

With that said, here at Football League World, below, we've identified two players we believe that the Hornets should be taking a good look at ahead of the summer, with potential permanent swoops in mind when the window opens.

Jan Paul van Hecke

One player that the Hornets should certainly have their eyes on ahead of the summer is Brighton and Hove Albion defender Jan Paul van Hecke.

Indeed, there are several reasons for this.

Firstly, the Dutch defender is out of contract come the end of June and yet to pen fresh terms at the AMEX Stadium, meaning he would be available on a free transfer.

Secondly, Van Hecke has previously played in the Championship, having been on loan at Blackburn Rovers during the 2021/22 campaign, when he impressed greatly.

Finally, it is a position the club could do with refreshing. Craig Cathcart is out of contract this summer and it remains to be seen whether he signs fresh terms. Meanwhile, the likes of Christian Kabasele have been on the books for quite some time now.

Ryan Porteous' arrival alongside Wesley Hoedt's had a big impact following the January window and van Hecke's addition could have a similar effect at the back this summer if the Hornets were to sign him.

Ryan Manning

Another player the club should be casting their eyes on and getting some good scouting reports on is Swansea City defender Ryan Manning.

Like van Hecke, Manning's current deal is set to expire at Swansea in the summer, thus making him available, at present, come the end of June.

With Hassane Kamara set to head for Udinese this summer after his permanent transfer last season, this will be a position the club need to address this summer.

Manning has been a decent performer this campaign and on a free, there likely won't be better options available.

It could potentially be another shrewd pick up for the Hornets.