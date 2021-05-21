Watford set to sign four-goal forward ahead of Premier League return

Watford are set to sign former Middlesbrough forward Ashley Fletcher according to a report from Football Insider.

Fletcher had been with Neil Warnock’s side since 2017, and went on to make 109 appearances in total for the Championship side.

That included 14 appearances in all competitions this term, whilst also chipping in with four goals and one assist for Boro, as they finished tenth in the second-tier standings.

But he found minutes hard to come by towards the end of the 2020/21 season, with Neil Warnock making it no secret that Fletcher would depart when his contract reached a conclusion at the end of this year’s campaign.

Middlesbrough are looking to rebuild and cut the wage bill at the Riverside, with Fletcher’s departure likely to mean they’re in the market for a new striker ahead of the 2021/22 season.

It seems as though he’s done enough to catch the eye of Watford though, who are preparing for life back in the Premier League next term.

The Hornets won promotion from the Championship this season under the management of Xisco Munoz, after putting together a positive run of results in the second-half of the campaign.

Football Insider claim that Fletcher has agreed a five-year contract with Watford ahead of the new league season, and he’ll be hoping he can find his feet in the Premier League at the earliest of opportunities.

Fletcher does have experience in the top-flight, with the forward previously being on the books with both Manchester United and West Ham United earlier in his career.

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be a smart bit of business by the Hornets.

Fletcher has shown that he can score goals in the Championship whilst with Middlesbrough, and Watford will be hoping he can make a positive start to life at Vicarage Road if a deal is completed.

He’s been frozen out of the first-team picture with Middlesbrough in recent months, and you would imagine that Xisco Munoz’s side will be eager to get him back up to speed ahead of the new league campaign.

On a free transfer it could prove to be a shrewd move by the newly-promoted side, as they look to add much-needed depth to their attacking options ahead of their Premier League return.