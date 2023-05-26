Watford are set to receive a six-figure boost ahead of the summer transfer window, according to the Watford Observer.

It is understood that the Hornets are in line to pocket €400,000 (£347k) due to a clause that they included in William Troost-Ekong's loan deal at Salernitana.

This clause has now been triggered as Salernitana secured safety in Serie A on Monday thanks to their 2-2 draw with AS Roma.

Watford had already received a €500,000 (£434k) fee from the Italian outfit when they sanctioned a temporary exit for Troost-Ekong.

How has Willian Troost-Ekong been getting on at Salernitana?

The Nigeria international joined Salernitana in the January window after featuring on 15 occasions for Watford in the Championship during the first half of the season.

Troost-Ekong has made seven league appearances for his current side, and was introduced as a substitute during the later stages of the club's meeting with Roma.

The centre-back's loan spell is set to reach a crescendo at the end of June.

However, Salernitana do possess an option to sign Troost-Ekong on a permanent deal.

As per the Watford Observer, I Granata could secure his services on a full-time basis if they pay an additional fee of €2m (£1.73m).

Salernitana will only be able to trigger this option within a certain time frame.

While Salernitana will be able to offer Troost-Ekong the chance to play in the top-flight of Italian football again next season, Watford are currently preparing for another season in the Championship.

Having been forced to settle for a disappointing 11th place finish in the standings earlier this month, the Hornets will be determined to launch a push for promotion under the guidance of their new head coach Valerien Ismael later this year.

Are Salernitana likely to trigger the buy option for Troost-Ekong?

When you consider that Troost-Ekong has been deployed as a substitute in four of the seven games that he has featured in for Salernitana, it would not be a surprise if the Italian side pass up the opportunity to sign him on a permanent basis as he has failed to establish himself as a key member of the club's starting eleven.

If Troost-Ekong ends up returning to Vicarage Road, he will need to earn Ismael's trust during pre-season in order to boost his chances of featuring regularly for Watford next season.

The 29-year-old will be confident in his ability to make a difference in the Championship later this year as he gained a reasonable amount of experience at this level.

During his time with the Hornets, Troost-Ekong has been selected to feature in the second-tier on 47 occasions.