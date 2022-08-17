Watford set to receive boost following Brighton transfer development

Watford could be set to receive a windfall of up to £1 million following the signature of Pervis Estupinan to Brighton & Hove Albion.

According to The Athletic, the Hornets will receive this compensation fee as part of a sell-on clause that was included when the defender departed Vicarage Road in 2020.

The Ecuadorian signed for Villarreal then, but has since completed a move to the Seagulls as a replacement for Marc Cucurella.

The sell-on clause in the deal meant that the Championship club would receive up to 20 per cent of the profit from any future sales.

Estupinan was sold to Villarreal for £13.5 million two years ago (according to current exchange rates), meaning Watford will earn a current fee of £360,000 from the profit that the Spanish club have made.

But that figure could rise to £1 million if certain add-on conditions are met during Estupinan’s time at the Amex Stadium.

The 24-year old spent four years at the club but never appeared in the first team squad for a competitive fixture.

Meanwhile, Rob Edwards’ side are currently 3rd in the league table following last night’s 1-1 draw against Birmingham City.

Up next for Watford is a trip to face Preston North End on August 20.

The Verdict

This shows the value of having a sell-on clause included in a transfer sale.

Even though Estupinan didn’t play for the club, Watford have still earned a lot of money in offloading him to Villarreal.

While £360,000 won’t mean much to the club, it is still a positive for the books and is a fee they otherwise wouldn’t have received but for their negotiation skills.

This is a deal that has worked out well for all parties, with Estupinan even making an unexpected return to English football in the process.