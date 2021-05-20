Watford set to reach important player agreement ahead of Premier League return

Watford are close to agreeing a new contract with midfielder Tom Cleverley according to Football Insider.

It is claimed that Cleverley will sign a three-year contract with the Hornets, after playing his part in their promotion-winning season into the Premier League this term.

Cleverley first signed for the club back in 2017, having previously been on the books with Manchester United and Everton earlier in his career.

He has gone on to make 147 appearances in total for Watford, with 34 of those coming in all competitions this term, as they had a season to remember.

Cleverley chipped in with four goals and two assists in all competitions for Xisco Munoz’s side, as they won promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Cleverley’s current contract with Watford is set to expire in the summer of 2022, and the Hornets are believed to be keen on tying him down to a new deal at the earliest of opportunities.

It’s set to be an interesting summer ahead for Watford, and Cleverley will be hoping that he can retain his place in their starting XI next season, regardless of which players are added to their squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

The Verdict:

This will have been a no-brainer for Watford this summer.

Cleverley has been a key player for them in their promotion-winning campaign this term, and he’ll be hoping he can play his part for the Hornets back in the Premier League.

I’ve been really impressed with his role for Xisco Munoz’s side this term, and the Watford boss will be hoping that he can rely on Cleverley’s experience of playing in the top-flight in the past.

With the midfielder entering the final year of his contract, it’s good to see Watford looking to resolve his future at the earliest of opportunities, as it reduces the risk of losing him on a free transfer when his contract at Vicarage Road reaches a conclusion next year.