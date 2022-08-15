Watford set to profit if Premier League/La Liga transfer agreement is struck

Watford could be set to profit from Brighton and Hove Albion’s rumoured transfer links with Villareal defender Pervis Estupinan.

The Hornets signed the Colombian full-back in 2016, but the full-back, likely for work permit reasons, was sent out on loan three times to Spain by the Hertfordshire club.

Following their relegation from the Premier League in 2019/20, Estupinan joined up with the squad for pre-season ahead of their Championship return, and looked set for his competitive Hornets’ debut before Villareal made an offer the club could not refuse.

As per the club at the time, Estupinan departed for an initial fee of around £15 million.

After two seasons in Spain, which included a trip to the Champions League semi-finals last season, Estupinan could now be heading back to England.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who report that Premier League outfit Brighton and Hove Albion see Estupinan as an ideal replacement for Marc Cucurella, who recently departed the Seagulls for Chelsea.

No specific fee is mentioned, but Watford will be due 20% of any fee received by Villareal, according to TalkSPORT’s Alex Crook.

Earlier today, he tweeted: “#BHAFC are lining up Villarreal defender Pervis Estupiñan as a potential Marc Cucurella replacement.

“Would be good news for #WatfordFC who have a 20 per cent sell-on clause from when he left them two years ago.”

This would be the second time Watford profited from a sell on clause this summer after it was confirmed the Hornets held a sell on clause on former forward Richarlison, too.

The Verdict

This is potentially great news for Watford.

Having already turned a huge profit on the player when they sold him to Villareal back in 2020, the fact they could set to make even further money could be a nice addition to the transfer budget as we approach the final weeks of the window.

Estupinan is an outstanding talent, and was a great spot by Watford back in 2016, netting them millions as a result despite never playing for the club.

This news just goes to show how beneficial placing substantial sell on clauses into contracts can be.